Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4394 views

The Ministry of Health revoked the license of LLC "Dim Medytsyny" due to its refusal to provide documents. The clinic is concealing this fact, manipulating data about successfully passing inspections.

Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses

The scandalous Odrex clinic claims to have successfully passed all unscheduled inspections by the Ministry of Health. Ignoring the fact that the regulator revoked the medical license of one of its key legal entities. The decision, which the clinic prefers not to mention, concerns LLC "Dim Medytsyny" (House of Medicine). At that time, the Odrex clinic refused to provide the necessary documents to the commission that was checking compliance with the licensing requirements of the Ministry of Health, reports UNN. 

After public disclosure of patient deaths within Odrex's walls and information about dozens of criminal proceedings involving the clinic, its activities came under close scrutiny from society and the regulator. However, instead of cooperating with the investigation and inspections by the Ministry of Health, the clinic seems to have chosen a strategy of "legal games" and suppressing inconvenient facts.

The editorial board of UNN addressed the Odrex administration with a direct question to clarify everything: why, during the inspection of LLC "Dim Medytsyny" (editor's note: the legal entity involved in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death), did clinic representatives refuse to provide the Ministry of Health commission with the necessary documentation, which led to the revocation of the medical license? 

The clinic's response turned out to be surprisingly "optimistic," yet manipulative. Odrex simply chose to ignore the editorial board's question about the reasons for refusing to provide medical documentation and the revoked license, focusing only on the positive results of the inspections.  

Our activities are transparent to the state. The last unscheduled inspection by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine confirmed that no violations, especially those that could serve as grounds for restricting our license, were found. The inspection report officially records the hospital's compliance with all standards.

- states Odrex's official response to UNN's inquiry.

However, the clinic administration's attempts to evade a direct answer are shattered by official documents from the Ministry of Health. In Order No. 1836 of the Ministry of Health dated 02.12.2025, it is clearly stated: "The license of LLC "Dim Medytsyny" has been terminated." The reason for the ministry's radical decision is not just a "formal violation," but the clinic's actual sabotage of a state inspection. According to the text of the order, Odrex's license was revoked due to its refusal to provide medical documentation. 

...based on the act of non-provision by the licensee to the licensing authority of documents, information about the subject of the inspection at the written request of officials of the licensing authority during the inspection dated 25.11.2025 No. 17/16/1

- stated in the order of the Ministry of Health.

Odrex's Licensing "Pyramid"

Why does Odrex so confidently declare successful inspections? The answer lies in a specific business structure that resembles a "pyramid." After all, legally, the Odrex brand is not one hospital, but an entire network of interconnected companies. 

As UNN previously reported, the brand of the scandalous Odrex clinic operates through at least three key structures that have (or had) medical licenses: LLC "Dim Medytsyny," LLC "Medical House "Odrex," and LLC "Center of Medicine." Thanks to a multi-layered business structure, when one Odrex LLC is deprived of a medical license for gross violations or obstructing an inspection, the clinic continues to operate under a license issued to another LLC. This creates the illusion of continuous and legal operation, although in essence, the doctors and premises remain the same as before the license revocation. 

Moreover, such a scheme allows the clinic's management to manipulate public opinion: while LLC "Dim Medytsyny" is effectively deprived of its medical license due to sabotage of the Ministry of Health inspection, the administration reports only on "successfully passed inspections. 

Instead of a conclusion

However, this situation raises a legitimate question for journalists: why, in one case, was the clinic able to confirm compliance with standards, while in another (with LLC "Dim Medytsyny"), it took a deliberate risk of license annulment just to prevent the commission from accessing medical documentation?

Such "selective transparency" suggests possible deliberate concealment of inconvenient facts. It is worth recalling that LLC "Dim Medytsyny" is involved in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death, and two clinic doctors have already been notified of suspicions. A logical assumption arises: was the non-provision of documents an attempt to hide specific medical records or treatment protocols that could serve as evidence of the doctors' guilt in court?

When criminal liability is at stake, losing one of several licenses may seem like an "acceptable price" to the owners for not disclosing the real state of affairs within the institution.

Such behavior by Odrex only strengthens the suspicions of victims and the public. If the clinic's activities truly comply with all standards, why obstruct the state commission? The answer to this question probably lies in the very documents that the Odrex administration decided to "hide" from the Ministry of Health inspection.

Lilia Podolyak

