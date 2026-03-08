$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

The Defense Forces hit a Pantsir-S1 complex, a BK-16 boat, and UAV control points in Crimea and the Russian Federation. Strikes were also carried out against the occupiers' command posts.

Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 7 and the night of March 8 launched a series of strikes on military targets of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of Russia. Among the hit targets are the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a landing craft, and several drone control points. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on March 7 and the night of March 8 launched a series of strikes on enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation. As a result, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system and the BK-16 landing craft in the Novoozerne area (occupied Crimea) were hit. The final results and scale of the damage are being clarified.

- the post says.

Also, according to preliminary data, the Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on enemy control points. In particular, the Orion UAV control point in the Krasnosilske area (occupied Crimea), the UAV control point in Dunaytsi (Belgorod region, Russia), the UAV control point in the Huliaipole area (Zaporizhzhia region), and the UAV control point in Selydove (occupied Donetsk region) were hit.

In addition, strikes were carried out on command and observation posts of Russian troops in the areas of Nyzhnii Rohachyk, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as in Novopetrykivka, Volnovakha, and Selydove, Donetsk region.

The extent of the damage and other results are being clarified. The systematic destruction of enemy air defense systems, control points, and military infrastructure weakens its ability to control troops, coordinate unmanned systems, and conduct combat operations.

 - the post says.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, March 8, in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, after a drone attack, an oil depot caught fire.

Alla Kiosak

