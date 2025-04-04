Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.
Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.
The Hungarian Parliament has passed a law banning LGBTQ+ prides, citing the protection of children. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.
The ruling FIDESZ party has introduced a bill banning the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest. Orbán has recently stepped up attacks on LGBTQ groups.
Paris and London have initiated a month-long truce in Ukraine's air, sea and energy infrastructure. Macron noted that ground fighting would not be included in the truce for the time being due to the difficulty of control.
Viktor Orbán's government proposes to move the annual LGBT pride parade from the streets of Budapest to an enclosed space, explaining it as “child protection. ” This continues a series of restrictions on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.
In Budapest, several thousand judicial employees marched for the independence of the judiciary in Hungary. The protesters opposed the “freezing” of salary increases and demanded guarantees of judicial independence.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke about Russia's attempts to move towards Kyiv and the threat to the whole of Europe. He emphasized that the aggressor can only be stopped through the power of unity and consolidated pressure.
Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.
Ukrzaliznytsia reduces discounts on tickets to Poland and Hungary due to rising costs. The price increase will range from 9% to 37% depending on the direction and class of carriage.
Some Chinese air carriers have begun to avoid flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. New routes to Georgia and Hungary now go through Azerbaijan and other regions of Russia.
Duplicate information in Russian has been removed from railway tickets in Ukraine. Information is now provided in Ukrainian and English, which is a step towards European integration.
Two new rail routes from Kyiv to the capitals of Hungary and Slovakia were launched. The new connections should relieve congestion on the Warsaw route and improve logistics links with the EU.
On December 15, a new railway route Kyiv-Budapest with compartment and luxury cars will be launched. Tickets are already on sale, starting at UAH 2800, and the train will provide convenient connections to other European cities.
Ukrzaliznytsia has launched train ticket sales according to the new 2025 schedule. Starting from December 15, tickets are available for most domestic routes, including new destinations to Solotvyno, Yasinia, and Rakhiv.
Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.
The United States announces the formation of a 50,000-strong Russian group, including 11,000 North Korean troops, in the Kursk region. DPRK soldiers are training with Russian forces for a future offensive.
The European Union is discussing the possibility of continuing to support Ukraine in the event of a Trump administration. The EU has already provided €118 billion in aid, but is critically dependent on American military resources.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine in the coming days. He emphasized the importance of EU unity and the need to build its own capacity independently of the United States.
At the Budapest Summit, European leaders discussed the future role of the EU and security challenges. Leaders called for greater EU autonomy, especially in security matters.
The President of Ukraine held talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary at the summit of the European Political Community. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of equal relations and discussed the issue of national minorities.
The President of Ukraine meets with the NATO Secretary General to discuss the participation of the North Korean military in the war. Russia deploys 11,000 DPRK troops in the Kursk region.
The President of Ukraine discussed the Victory Plan and military assistance with Kier Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. Particular attention was paid to long-range weapons and support on the path to NATO.
Swiss President Viola Amgerd has announced the final stage of negotiations with the EU on a new political agreement. The talks are aimed at restoring relations after Switzerland's withdrawal from previous negotiations in 2021.
President Zelenskyy said that Russia seeks control not only over Ukraine but over the whole of Europe. He emphasized the need to provide weapons instead of negotiating with Putin.
The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Donald Trump and called it productive. At the summit of the European Political Community, he emphasized the importance of the concept of “peace through strength.
The President of the European Council warned of the risks of showing weakness to authoritarian regimes. He emphasized the relationship between the US attitude to Russia and the signal to China.
The President of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where he was met by Viktor Orban. The event is attended by 47 heads of state and government to discuss important international issues.
The President held a series of meetings with the leadership on the frontline, the defense industry, and legislative work. Tomorrow, Zelenskyy will attend the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest.
Tomorrow, the President of Ukraine will take part in the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Hungary. The event will focus on security challenges and new opportunities for partners.