We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15716 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28689 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64768 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122610 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131870 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213816 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391890 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3106 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14205 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45406 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72106 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57196 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Budapest

Netanyahu arrived in Hungary for a meeting with Orbán despite the arrest warrant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest for talks with Viktor Orbán. The visit takes place against the background of the ICC warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 04:15 AM • 4286 views

Sijarto in Moscow for the 13th time in 3 years: Orbán's chief diplomat seeks a record in contacts with the Kremlin

Peter Szijjarto made his 13th visit to Moscow since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. EU officials are surprised by the frequent contacts between the Hungarian minister's frequent contacts with the Kremlin.

Politics • March 26, 02:03 PM • 21222 views

Hungary has officially banned gay parades in Budapest

The Hungarian Parliament has passed a law banning LGBTQ+ prides, citing the protection of children. Violations are punishable by fines and the use of facial recognition.

News of the World • March 18, 03:55 PM • 17383 views

Orbán's party seeks to ban gay parades in Budapest

The ruling FIDESZ party has introduced a bill banning the organization of annual gay parades in Budapest. Orbán has recently stepped up attacks on LGBTQ groups.

News of the World • March 17, 01:46 PM • 10129 views

France and Britain have offered Ukraine a month-long truce “in the air, at sea and in energy infrastructure” - Macron

Paris and London have initiated a month-long truce in Ukraine's air, sea and energy infrastructure. Macron noted that ground fighting would not be included in the truce for the time being due to the difficulty of control.

War • March 3, 06:47 AM • 34742 views

Hungarian government wants to move gay pride parade from streets of Budapest to indoor venue

Viktor Orbán's government proposes to move the annual LGBT pride parade from the streets of Budapest to an enclosed space, explaining it as “child protection. ” This continues a series of restrictions on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary.

News of the World • February 27, 02:28 AM • 18277 views

Thousands of Hungarian judges protest in Budapest: what angered them

In Budapest, several thousand judicial employees marched for the independence of the judiciary in Hungary. The protesters opposed the “freezing” of salary increases and demanded guarantees of judicial independence.

Society • February 23, 02:07 AM • 100651 views

Russian Federation is desperately trying to move west towards Kyiv - Head of the Verkhovna Rada

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, spoke about Russia's attempts to move towards Kyiv and the threat to the whole of Europe. He emphasized that the aggressor can only be stopped through the power of unity and consolidated pressure.

War • February 11, 01:26 PM • 40723 views

5 important changes in Ukraine from February 1: new limits and tariffs

Starting February 1, 2025, Ukraine will introduce new bank limits on transfers and change electricity tariffs. There will also be changes in payments to the military and a rise in international railroad ticket prices.

Society • February 1, 06:30 AM • 168190 views

Train ticket prices to Poland and Hungary will rise from February: what you should know

Ukrzaliznytsia reduces discounts on tickets to Poland and Hungary due to rising costs. The price increase will range from 9% to 37% depending on the direction and class of carriage.

Society • January 28, 12:52 PM • 25518 views

Chinese airlines avoid flights over Russia after plane crash in Kazakhstan - media

Some Chinese air carriers have begun to avoid flying over southwestern Russia after the plane crash in Kazakhstan. New routes to Georgia and Hungary now go through Azerbaijan and other regions of Russia.

News of the World • January 2, 09:27 PM • 26577 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has removed Russian from railway tickets: what will be instead?

Duplicate information in Russian has been removed from railway tickets in Ukraine. Information is now provided in Ukrainian and English, which is a step towards European integration.

Society • December 21, 07:00 PM • 22036 views

Ukrzaliznytsia launches 2 new railway routes with the EU

Two new rail routes from Kyiv to the capitals of Hungary and Slovakia were launched. The new connections should relieve congestion on the Warsaw route and improve logistics links with the EU.

Society • December 15, 02:43 PM • 41485 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches a new train to Budapest: where to go next

On December 15, a new railway route Kyiv-Budapest with compartment and luxury cars will be launched. Tickets are already on sale, starting at UAH 2800, and the train will provide convenient connections to other European cities.

Announcements • December 13, 06:05 AM • 19553 views

Ticket sales for new trains open in Ukraine: where you can go

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched train ticket sales according to the new 2025 schedule. Starting from December 15, tickets are available for most domestic routes, including new destinations to Solotvyno, Yasinia, and Rakhiv.

Society • November 26, 10:02 AM • 14143 views

New railway routes are launched from Ukraine to the EU: where you can now travel by train

Ukraine launches two new rail routes to Bratislava and Budapest on December 15. It is also increasing the number of trains to Warsaw and expanding connections to the western regions of Ukraine.

Society • November 21, 11:30 AM • 17989 views

Russia is preparing a 50,000-strong group with DPRK troops for an offensive in Kursk Oblast

The United States announces the formation of a 50,000-strong Russian group, including 11,000 North Korean troops, in the Kursk region. DPRK soldiers are training with Russian forces for a future offensive.

War • November 10, 03:43 PM • 41639 views

EU tries to figure out if it can continue to support Ukraine without Trump - Bloomberg

The European Union is discussing the possibility of continuing to support Ukraine in the event of a Trump administration. The EU has already provided €118 billion in aid, but is critically dependent on American military resources.

War • November 8, 02:14 PM • 18951 views

Borrell announces visit to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine in the coming days. He emphasized the importance of EU unity and the need to build its own capacity independently of the United States.

War • November 8, 11:59 AM • 62981 views

Von der Leyen at the Budapest Summit: Europe must decide its own destiny

At the Budapest Summit, European leaders discussed the future role of the EU and security challenges. Leaders called for greater EU autonomy, especially in security matters.

War • November 8, 04:34 AM • 112112 views

Zelenskyy in Budapest: what he offered Orban and what they agreed on

The President of Ukraine held talks with the Prime Minister of Hungary at the summit of the European Political Community. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of equal relations and discussed the issue of national minorities.

Society • November 7, 09:09 PM • 55008 views

Zelenskyy discusses DPRK troops' involvement in war against Ukraine with NATO Secretary General in Budapest

The President of Ukraine meets with the NATO Secretary General to discuss the participation of the North Korean military in the war. Russia deploys 11,000 DPRK troops in the Kursk region.

War • November 7, 08:20 PM • 48386 views

Zelenskyy held talks with Starmer and Macron in Budapest: all the details

The President of Ukraine discussed the Victory Plan and military assistance with Kier Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. Particular attention was paid to long-range weapons and support on the path to NATO.

War • November 7, 08:00 PM • 41170 views

The results of negotiations between Switzerland and the EU are summarized in Budapest

Swiss President Viola Amgerd has announced the final stage of negotiations with the EU on a new political agreement. The talks are aimed at restoring relations after Switzerland's withdrawal from previous negotiations in 2021.

News of the World • November 7, 04:52 PM • 16084 views

President: We need enough weapons, not hugs with Putin

President Zelenskyy said that Russia seeks control not only over Ukraine but over the whole of Europe. He emphasized the need to provide weapons instead of negotiating with Putin.

War • November 7, 01:41 PM • 16963 views

Zelenskyy: We cannot know what Trump's actions will be, but we hope for a stronger America

The President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Donald Trump and called it productive. At the summit of the European Political Community, he emphasized the importance of the concept of “peace through strength.

War • November 7, 12:57 PM • 16297 views

Michel sent a message to the United States about its position on Russia: “what will this show Сhina?”

The President of the European Council warned of the risks of showing weakness to authoritarian regimes. He emphasized the relationship between the US attitude to Russia and the signal to China.

News of the World • November 7, 12:15 PM • 15473 views

Zelensky arrives at the summit in Budapest: shakes hands with Orban

The President of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Political Community in Hungary, where he was met by Viktor Orban. The event is attended by 47 heads of state and government to discuss important international issues.

Politics • November 7, 10:36 AM • 17050 views

The front and work in the defense industry: Zelensky held a meeting with Syrsky and Kamyshin

The President held a series of meetings with the leadership on the frontline, the defense industry, and legislative work. Tomorrow, Zelenskyy will attend the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest.

War • November 6, 07:30 PM • 46574 views

Zelenskyy will be in Budapest tomorrow for the European Political Community Summit

Tomorrow, the President of Ukraine will take part in the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Hungary. The event will focus on security challenges and new opportunities for partners.

Politics • November 6, 06:44 PM • 19641 views