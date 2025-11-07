ukenru
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that a meeting between the US and Russian presidents on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine could take place soon if several issues are resolved. After that, an agreement on establishing peace in Ukraine is possible.

Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details

A meeting between the presidents of the United States of America and Russia at the Budapest summit on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine may take place in the near future, but before that, the parties must agree on several more details. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as reported by UNN with reference to the politician's interview for Magyar Nemzet.

Details

According to Orbán, if a number of issues are resolved, then the summit will take place. After that, an agreement on establishing peace in Ukraine is possible.

Several unresolved issues remain in the negotiations between the US and Russia. If they are resolved, the Budapest peace summit could take place within a few days, and then, depending on the agreement of the parties, a ceasefire and the establishment of peace could be achieved.

- said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Summit in Budapest

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour phone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president in Budapest. The leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

Soon after, the summit of the US and Russian presidents in Hungary was postponed, as Moscow refused to consider the terms of an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.

Later, Viktor Orbán stated that preparations for Trump's meeting with Putin were still ongoing.  

Recall

Donald Trump will meet with Viktor Orbán on November 8 to discuss the impact of American sanctions on Russian oil, on which Hungary is critically dependent. The meeting will take place in Washington, where ways to protect the Hungarian economy from the consequences of restrictions will be discussed.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine