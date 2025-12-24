"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail

It is now possible to spend "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" in the NOVUS and LIGA PRIM store chains, as well as online on ROZETKA, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

The agency noted that, in total, Ukrainian-made food products can be purchased in 12 chains: Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba and "Sim23" (and "Simi"), "Blyzenko", Fozzy Group retail chains: Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy. And also order online on MAUDAU.

More than 17 million Ukrainians have already applied for "Winter Support". This is a social program designed to support Ukrainians in difficult times. Our task is to make the use of these funds as simple as possible, new retailers are joining the program. Currently, purchases can be paid for in 12 retail chains and on two online platforms.