"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Now, funds from the "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" programs can be spent at NOVUS, LIGA PRIM, and online at ROZETKA. In total, Ukrainian products are available in 12 chains and on two online platforms.

"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail

It is now possible to spend "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" in the NOVUS and LIGA PRIM store chains, as well as online on ROZETKA, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

The agency noted that, in total, Ukrainian-made food products can be purchased in 12 chains: Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba and "Sim23" (and "Simi"), "Blyzenko", Fozzy Group retail chains: Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy. And also order online on MAUDAU.

More than 17 million Ukrainians have already applied for "Winter Support". This is a social program designed to support Ukrainians in difficult times. Our task is to make the use of these funds as simple as possible, new retailers are joining the program. Currently, purchases can be paid for in 12 retail chains and on two online platforms.

— said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Funds from "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" can be directed to:

- utility services;

- medicines and medical devices;

- books and printed products;

- postal services;

- charitable contributions, including support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

- Ukrainian-made food products (excluding excisable goods).

The Ministry of Economy also reminded that the thousand hryvnias of "Winter Support" is not provided to those who are outside Ukraine or in the temporarily occupied territory.

The funds received on the "National Cashback" card by application through Diia must be used by June 30, 2026.

"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in 5 more retail chains and marketplaces18.12.25, 13:18 • 20286 views

Recall

December 24 is the last day to submit applications for receiving one thousand hryvnias of "Winter Support". This can be done online through the Diia application or in person at Ukrposhta branches.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Heating
Bank card
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Pharmacy
Electricity
charity
Fozzy
Auchan
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrposhta