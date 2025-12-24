"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail
Kyiv • UNN
Now, funds from the "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" programs can be spent at NOVUS, LIGA PRIM, and online at ROZETKA. In total, Ukrainian products are available in 12 chains and on two online platforms.
It is now possible to spend "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" in the NOVUS and LIGA PRIM store chains, as well as online on ROZETKA, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.
Details
The agency noted that, in total, Ukrainian-made food products can be purchased in 12 chains: Auchan, SPAR, VARUS, Torba and "Sim23" (and "Simi"), "Blyzenko", Fozzy Group retail chains: Silpo, Fora, THRASH!TRASH!, Fozzy. And also order online on MAUDAU.
More than 17 million Ukrainians have already applied for "Winter Support". This is a social program designed to support Ukrainians in difficult times. Our task is to make the use of these funds as simple as possible, new retailers are joining the program. Currently, purchases can be paid for in 12 retail chains and on two online platforms.
Funds from "Winter Support" and "National Cashback" can be directed to:
- utility services;
- medicines and medical devices;
- books and printed products;
- postal services;
- charitable contributions, including support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- Ukrainian-made food products (excluding excisable goods).
The Ministry of Economy also reminded that the thousand hryvnias of "Winter Support" is not provided to those who are outside Ukraine or in the temporarily occupied territory.
The funds received on the "National Cashback" card by application through Diia must be used by June 30, 2026.
Recall
December 24 is the last day to submit applications for receiving one thousand hryvnias of "Winter Support". This can be done online through the Diia application or in person at Ukrposhta branches.