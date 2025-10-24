$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16542 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29073 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23398 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27992 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24551 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40922 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25682 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76084 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19182 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40919 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36376 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36776 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76082 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14395 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17649 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29930 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53120 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36368 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Other

Bank card

News by theme
Assets of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million confiscated in favor of the state

The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit, seizing assets of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million in favor of the state. Six real estate objects, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts were confiscated.

Politics • October 24, 01:53 PM • 2540 views
A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicionVideo

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

Society • October 24, 12:49 PM • 2096 views
"Forgot" about funds in bank accounts and a 5 million UAH loan from his son-in-law: the mayor of Pervomaisk was exposed for inaccurate declaration

The mayor of Pervomaisk has been notified of suspicion due to declaring inaccurate information totaling 5. 3 million hryvnias. He failed to declare 300,000 hryvnias in bank accounts and his wife's financial obligations of 5 million hryvnias.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 11:20 AM • 2558 views
Fine of UAH 68,000 for non-declaration of over UAH 4 million: court announced verdict against former head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) fined Mykhailo Holovko, former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, UAH 68,000 for declaring inaccurate information totaling over UAH 4 million. He failed to declare his mother's apartment, which he used with his family, and other assets.

Society • October 22, 08:39 AM • 3590 views
Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Society • October 21, 02:23 PM • 2984 views
Dollar rises, euro falls: NBU sets exchange rates for October 21

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 41. 75 hryvnias, raising it for the second day in a row. The euro fell in price, and the cash dollar remained unchanged.

Economy • October 21, 05:03 AM • 3213 views
Two Kharkiv residents defrauded citizens of almost 700,000 hryvnias by promising jobs in Europe

Two Kharkiv residents have been charged with fraud for organizing fake employment in Europe. They defrauded people of almost 700,000 hryvnias by demanding advance payment for non-existent services.

Society • October 20, 12:13 PM • 4224 views
"Leaked" personal data of military clients of the bank to the FSB: a financial institution employee detained in OdesaPhoto

The SBU detained an employee of a state bank in Odesa who was transferring personal data of servicemen to the FSB. The occupiers planned to use this data for terrorist attacks and recruitment.

Society • October 20, 07:12 AM • 3458 views
Russian hackers attacked British military bases and stole confidential data

The UK is investigating a large-scale cyberattack in which a Russian hacker group gained access to confidential data from eight military bases. The attackers penetrated the Ministry of Defense systems through the contractor company Dodd Group, stealing internal documents, personnel lists, and official email addresses.

Technologies • October 19, 11:29 PM • 3094 views
Police warn about the dangers of renting out bank cards: how not to become a "money mule"

Cyberpolice urge people not to hand over cards and to ignore suspicious offers to avoid criminal liability and loss of banking services.

Society • October 17, 04:48 PM • 3315 views
NABU should be disbanded: for 10 years, in the traditions of the totalitarian "sovok", it tried to imprison Pyvovarsky, and then simply closed the case - expert

NABU should be disbanded: for 10 years, in the traditions of the totalitarian "sovok", it tried to imprison Pyvovarsky, and then simply closed the case, - expert.

Politics • October 17, 09:42 AM • 2830 views
Chinese gangs earned over $1 billion from fraudulent SMS – US raises alarm

Criminal groups from China stole over $1 billion in three years through fraudulent SMS. The scheme operates through SIM farms, phishing sites, and a network of straw subscribers in the US.

Crimes and emergencies • October 16, 05:06 PM • 4817 views