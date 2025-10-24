The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit, seizing assets of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million in favor of the state. Six real estate objects, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts were confiscated.
Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.
The mayor of Pervomaisk has been notified of suspicion due to declaring inaccurate information totaling 5. 3 million hryvnias. He failed to declare 300,000 hryvnias in bank accounts and his wife's financial obligations of 5 million hryvnias.
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) fined Mykhailo Holovko, former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, UAH 68,000 for declaring inaccurate information totaling over UAH 4 million. He failed to declare his mother's apartment, which he used with his family, and other assets.
A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate at 41. 75 hryvnias, raising it for the second day in a row. The euro fell in price, and the cash dollar remained unchanged.
Two Kharkiv residents have been charged with fraud for organizing fake employment in Europe. They defrauded people of almost 700,000 hryvnias by demanding advance payment for non-existent services.
The SBU detained an employee of a state bank in Odesa who was transferring personal data of servicemen to the FSB. The occupiers planned to use this data for terrorist attacks and recruitment.
The UK is investigating a large-scale cyberattack in which a Russian hacker group gained access to confidential data from eight military bases. The attackers penetrated the Ministry of Defense systems through the contractor company Dodd Group, stealing internal documents, personnel lists, and official email addresses.
Cyberpolice urge people not to hand over cards and to ignore suspicious offers to avoid criminal liability and loss of banking services.
NABU should be disbanded: for 10 years, in the traditions of the totalitarian "sovok", it tried to imprison Pyvovarsky, and then simply closed the case, - expert.
Criminal groups from China stole over $1 billion in three years through fraudulent SMS. The scheme operates through SIM farms, phishing sites, and a network of straw subscribers in the US.