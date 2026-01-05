$42.290.12
Russian agent who blew up military car in Obolon detained in capital's shopping mall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

The SBU detained a Russian agent who blew up a Ukrainian serviceman's car in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district on January 4. As a result of the terrorist attack, the serviceman and his acquaintance were injured.

Russian agent who blew up military car in Obolon detained in capital's shopping mall

Law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent who committed a terrorist act on January 4 this year in Kyiv. As reported by the SBU, the agent's detention took place "hot on the heels" within several hours after the terrorist act, UNN reports.

Details

According to the case materials, the suspect blew up a Ukrainian soldier's car in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. As a result of the incident, the soldier and his acquaintance sustained injuries of varying severity, including shrapnel wounds to both legs and a concussion.

As the investigation established, the preparation and execution of the terrorist act was carried out by a 25-year-old local unemployed woman recruited by the enemy. She came to the attention of Russian special services when she was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

To blow up the car, the woman received instructions from the occupiers on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED).

The perpetrator received money for purchasing components from the Rashists to her own bank card. Part of the Russian funds, for conspiracy purposes, was transferred to the details of her father, which the agent provided to her handler from the Russian Federation.

After equipping the explosives, the woman planted them under the car of a Ukrainian soldier who had arrived in Kyiv on leave from the front line.

To record the terrorist act, the perpetrator installed a hidden phone camera with a power bank and remote access for Russian special services near the "location."

The explosion occurred when the soldier approached the car and opened the trunk.

Law enforcement officers detained the terrorist in one of the capital's shopping and entertainment centers, where she was hiding after committing the crime. During searches, the detainee was found to have a SIM card from the "video trap" near the scene of the terrorist attack and a mobile phone from which she contacted her handler.

- the report says.

Add

SBU investigators plan to notify the agent of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). The perpetrator faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Car explodes in Obolon, Kyiv: injured reported, law enforcement investigating circumstances04.01.26, 11:08 • 5304 views

Antonina Tumanova

