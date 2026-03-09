NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs

Competent authorities, in particular the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, should check the legality of the acquisition of property by the family of Vladyslav Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, who is applying for the position of head of customs. This opinion was expressed by people's deputies interviewed by UNN.

What's wrong with the Suvorov family's property?

Almost Vladyslav Suvorov's entire career is connected with work in customs bodies. In June 2020, he was appointed to the position of Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

During this time, the Suvorov family acquired elite property. Since 2024, Vladyslav Suvorov, together with his wife and children, lives in an apartment with an area of more than 100 sq. m in the elite residential complex Greenville Park in Kyiv's Podil district. This apartment is registered in the name of the official's mother, Olga Suvorova, who, according to the declaration of Volodymyr Suvorov, the official's father, only has a pension as income.

The cost of such housing starts from 230 thousand dollars without renovation, although the father's declaration states that it was purchased in 2022 for 3.2 million UAH (approximately 87 thousand dollars at the exchange rate at that time).

In addition, in the same residential complex, Olga Suvorova has two more parking spaces, purchased in 2025 for more than 400 thousand UAH each.

It should be noted that, according to the data of the analytical platform YouControl, Olga Suvorova does not have any business. At the same time, her husband's declaration states that Olga Suvorova also has a house in Izmail, and Volodymyr Suvorov has an official apartment there, which is owned by the Pridunaiska Customs.

In addition, according to media reports, the commercial premises in Greenville Park are owned by Vladyslav Suvorov's wife's brother.

In addition, according to the customs officer's declaration, his wife Maryna Suvorova purchased two brand new TOYOTA RAV4 cars last year for more than 2 million UAH each. The purchases took place with a difference of one month. It should be noted that Maryna Suvorova works at the State Information and Analytical Center for Monitoring Foreign Commodity Markets (SE "Derzhzovnishinform") and her annual salary is slightly more than 500 thousand UAH.

In addition, the family's declarations year after year indicate significant amounts of cash, including in foreign currency.

It should be noted that in 2021, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention already conducted an inspection of Vladyslav Suvorov's declarations. At that time, he submitted an updated declaration for 2020, in which he indicated an apartment in which his wife had a share. However, this was before the official's mother acquired elite real estate.

Deputies insist that a check is necessary

Regarding all these points concerning the property status, at whose expense the property was acquired, that is, whether the acquired assets comply with the principle of integrity, of course, the competent authorities should check this. - Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, believes.

In her opinion, the relevant check should take place before the appointment to the position. "When the final stages of the competition are already underway, it is extremely important that everything is checked. Because society is so electrified now, and any such cases when people who do not meet these requirements are appointed... Why is the reboot happening? In order to, firstly, choose a competent, responsible person with an absolutely impeccable reputation. Then a person with an impeccable reputation will be able to resist this entire machine of orders, telephone law," the MP believes.

Anatoliy Burmich, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, also speaks about the need for a relevant check of candidates for the position of head of the State Customs Service.

"Of course, any person who goes to a state position, especially such as the head of the State Customs Service, will undergo personnel checks," he said, adding that candidates undergo checks by both the Security Service of Ukraine and the NACP.

The results of such checks, the MP believes, will be reflected in the results of the personnel competition.

And all these acquisitions that he has, which raise doubts among journalists, will, of course, be checked, and he will give explanations. If these explanations are understandable and within the framework of current legislation, then there are no problems with this. Another matter is if some moments are found that contradict current legislation and the status of a civil servant, then I do not think that anyone will appoint him. - Anatoliy Burmich noted.

Recall

From 2013 to 2014, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service Vladyslav Suvorov worked as the head of the department of the Customs Affairs Department of the Ministry of Revenues and Duties under the leadership of the fugitive minister Oleksandr Klymenko, suspected of aiding the aggressor state.

At that time, his father Volodymyr Suvorov first worked at the Izmail customs, and after its liquidation, he headed the Izmail customs post, where he remained until early 2015. According to media reports, his father got into leadership positions thanks to Stepan Deryvolkov, deputy minister-fugitive Klymenko, who supervised customs during Yanukovych's time. According to media reports, Deryvolkov, like Klymenko, and most representatives of the fugitive president's regime, left for Russia after the Revolution of Dignity.

According to journalists, it was Volodymyr Suvorov who was Deryvolkov's wallet until he was dismissed from customs bodies. His main task at customs was to accompany the illegal schemes of the fugitive oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko with oil products, related to tax evasion.

In 2015, a criminal case was opened, three customs officers were arrested, and Volodymyr Suvorov resigned from customs and, as claimed, left for annexed Crimea. Journalists suggested that at that time Volodymyr Suvorov was promised employment at Russian customs. In the criminal proceedings, only ordinary customs officers were brought to justice, while the leadership managed to avoid responsibility.

It should be noted that the aforementioned Stepan Deryvolkov also has close ties with the former head of the customs service during Yanukovych's time and former Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ihor Kaletnik. According to media reports, after Russia's annexation of Crimea, Kaletnik, together with Deryvolkov and a number of other Ukrainian customs officers, participated in meetings on the peninsula at the Russian federal customs service.

Apparently, it was Deryvolkov who helped Vladyslav Suvorov in 2013 to get a job at Klymenko's Ministry of Revenues and Duties and later, after the fall of Yanukovych's regime, to remain in the customs bodies of Ukraine.

Suvorov Sr. has already returned from annexed Crimea. He is currently in the territory controlled by Ukraine and, according to the declaration, works as the head of the communal institution "Center for Public Safety of Izmail City".

It can be assumed that Vladyslav Suvorov is still using the influence of former high-ranking customs officials to get the post of head of the State Customs Service. The latter, by promoting their person to the position of head of customs, are obviously trying to maintain and strengthen their own influence on one of the country's key bodies.