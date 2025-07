The Ministry of Health annulled 445 decisions of medical-social expert commissions (MSEK) regarding the establishment of disability for officials: inspections continue

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has annulled 445 decisions of medical-social expert commissions (MSEK) on establishing disability for officials, most of which concern the State Customs Service. As part of the inspection, 2630 cases of officials from more than 70 state bodies are continuing.