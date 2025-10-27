Traffic restrictions at the "Solotvyno" checkpoint towards Romania: bridge repair over the Tysa continues

Repairs are underway on the bridge over the Tysa River, located between the Solotvyno and Sighetu Marmației checkpoints. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine and information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

Details

From October 27, vehicular traffic between the Solotvyno and Sighetu Marmației checkpoints will be closed for repair work.

Traffic restrictions are related to the continuation of work on the bridge over the Tysa River, which is located between the specified checkpoints - informs the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

The terms of the next stage of repair of the bridge over the Tysa are 33 days. The time period has also been determined: from 9:00 to 15:30. It is also warned that during the repair work, pedestrian access will be carried out as usual.

Recall

In the summer, UNN reported that from July 7, 2025, to September 3, 2025, the Solotvyno – Sighetu Marmației checkpoint will temporarily suspend vehicle processing. The reason is repair work.

