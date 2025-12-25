Russia reports damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery: what is known

Russia reports an attack and fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, photos published by ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

"Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (NZNP JSC) was attacked and is on fire in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region," ASTRA reports, citing readers.

"Novoshakhtinsk. Rostov region. The oil refinery was hit after a missile threat was announced," also notes Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for the Study of Occupation.

At the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack