Russia reports damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery: what is known

09:42 AM • 2508 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 5648 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
09:14 AM • 5930 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 7250 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 9236 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 38721 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 57417 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30911 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
December 24, 01:26 PM • 46456 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
December 24, 11:46 AM • 50159 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 12514 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 15359 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 21096 views
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW05:30 AM • 7784 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 5898 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM • 38713 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM • 28536 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM • 57410 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
December 24, 01:26 PM • 46452 views
December 24, 01:26 PM • 46452 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:46 AM • 50157 views
December 24, 11:46 AM • 50157 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 1502 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 3136 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 4572 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 16958 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 28366 views
Russia reports damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant has been attacked and is on fire in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, ASTRA reports.

Russia reports damage to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery: what is known

Russia reports an attack and fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region, photos published by ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

"Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (NZNP JSC) was attacked and is on fire in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region," ASTRA reports, citing readers.

"Novoshakhtinsk. Rostov region. The oil refinery was hit after a missile threat was announced," also notes Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for the Study of Occupation.

At the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, the fire was extinguished only five days after the drone attack26.08.25, 12:12 • 4424 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
