"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of Winners
Kyiv • UNN
Paul Thomas Anderson's film won the top award and accolades for directing. Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley were named Best Actors of 2025.
The main award of the 98th Academy Awards ceremony in the category "Best Picture" went to the film "One Battle After Another" directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, reports UNN.
Details
The film became one of the main triumphs of this year's ceremony, winning several prestigious awards from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In addition to the main statuette, the film also received awards for best director, adapted screenplay, editing, and casting.
The film attracted the attention of viewers with its large-scale production and strong cast. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio del Toro, and Regina Hall, whose roles were an important part of the project's success.
Among other key victories of the evening was the award for Best Actor, which Michael B. Jordan won for his performance in the film "Sinners." Meanwhile, the statuette for Best Actress went to Irish actress Jessie Buckley for her role in the drama "Hamnet."
The Academy Awards ceremony traditionally gathered leading representatives of the global film industry in Hollywood and summarized the most successful film projects of the year.
Full list of winners of the "Oscar-2026" film award
- Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan ("Weapon").
- Best Animated Feature Film: "K-pop: Demon Hunters"
- Best Animated Short Film: "The Girl Who Cried Pearls"
- Best Costume Design: "Frankenstein" – costumes: Kate Hawley
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Frankenstein" – makeup: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Fury
- Best Casting: "One Battle After Another" – casting director Cassandra Kulukundis
- Best Short Film: "Singers", "Two People Swapping Saliva"
- Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn ("One Battle After Another")
- Best Adapted Screenplay: "One Battle After Another" – screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Best Original Screenplay: "Sinners" – Ryan Coogler
- Best Production Design: "Frankenstein" – production designer Tamara Deverell, set decorator Shane Vieau
- Best Visual Effects: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett
- Best Documentary Short Film: "All Empty Rooms"
- Best Documentary Feature Film: "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin"
- Best Original Score: "Sinners" – Ludwig Göransson
- Best Sound: "F1" – Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta;
- Best Editing: "One Battle After Another" – Andy Jurgensen;
- Best Cinematography: "Sinners" – Autumn Durald Arkapaw;
- Best International Feature Film: "Sentimental Value";
- Best Original Song: "Golden" – "K-Pop: Demon Hunters";
- Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – "One Battle After Another";
- Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan ("Sinners");
- Best Actress: Jessie Buckley ("Hamnet");
- Best Picture: "One Battle After Another".
Recall
The propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" received an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. In this category, the Ukrainian film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" was not even included in the shortlist.
Incredible result at the Oscars 2026: two short films win simultaneously16.03.26, 04:32 • 4992 views