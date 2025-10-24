$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16549 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29092 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23411 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28003 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24559 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40935 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25684 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76089 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Director

News by theme
Trial of Andrzej Duda begins in Warsaw: former Polish president accused of discriminatory statements

A trial has begun in Poland against the country's former president, who is accused of xenophobia and discrimination.

News of the World • October 24, 12:25 PM • 3042 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details

Cate Blanchett will receive this year's "Icon Award" at the Camerimage Festival in Toruń, Poland.

Culture • October 23, 01:31 PM • 34900 views
Exclusive
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko stated that the prosecutor's office will make efforts to prevent sexual violence. She emphasized that the case of the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, is the first in Ukraine's history regarding harassment that has reached a real investigation.

Society • October 22, 03:19 PM • 23471 views
Bilous used his authoritative position to sexually harass female students – Prosecutor General's Office

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko reported five victims of sexual violence by Andrii Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi. The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested him without the possibility of bail until December 17.

Society • October 22, 02:40 PM • 2886 views
Justice served: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacts to court's decision to arrest director Bilous

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual assault against female students. Kravchenko emphasized that "justice has been served" after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Bilous in custody without the possibility of bail.

Crimes and emergencies • October 22, 02:22 PM • 2342 views
Andriy Bilous's defense in court stated that the victim girls did not take into account that they were studying acting - Prosecutor General's OfficePhoto

During the trial of Andriy Bilous, the defense stated that the victim girls did not take into account acting training. The judge expressed regret over the absence of journalists at the hearing.

Society • October 22, 02:10 PM • 4880 views
The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

The trial of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater," suspected of sexual violence, is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine to reach an investigation. He is suspected of systematic rape and sexual violence against girls, two of whom were minors.

Society • October 22, 01:41 PM • 2503 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled to remand Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, in custody without the possibility of bail. He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.

Society • October 22, 12:50 PM • 10316 views
Court continued the selection of a pre-trial measure for director Bilous in a closed sessionPhoto

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial measure for Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual violence. The prosecution insists on detention without the possibility of bail.

Society • October 22, 11:19 AM • 2726 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto

Scorpio, the 8th sign of the zodiac (October 23 – November 22), is characterized by mystery, a thirst for struggle, and intuition. It is passionate in love and an uncompromising strategist at work.

Society • October 22, 05:30 AM • 46271 views
Election of a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous: the court adjourned the session until tomorrowPhoto

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a pre-trial restraint for the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, until October 22. The prosecution demands detention without bail for the suspect in sexual violence against female students.

Society • October 21, 02:52 PM • 3337 views
Director Bilous commented for the first time on the sexual assault scandal: what he said

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual assault. Bilous denies all charges, calling them a conspiracy campaign.

Society • October 21, 12:37 PM • 3543 views
Court began selecting a pre-trial restraint for director Bilous in a closed sessionPhoto

A session began in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restraint for Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual violence. The consideration of the petition is taking place in a closed session.

Society • October 21, 11:47 AM • 2773 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

The prosecutor's office will insist on pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail for Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Teatr" (Young Theater). He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 10:26 AM • 23913 views
"Every crime will have consequences": Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacted to the case of former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the filing of a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, former director of "Molodyy Teatr", who has been charged with sexual violence. The lecturer is accused of crimes under Articles 152 and 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 09:30 AM • 2831 views
Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous suspected of sexual assault against female students

Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous has been notified of suspicion of sexual assault against female students.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 08:32 AM • 2798 views
Exclusive
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under an article related to sexual violence.

Society • October 21, 05:35 AM • 21583 views