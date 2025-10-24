A trial has begun in Poland against the country's former president, who is accused of xenophobia and discrimination.
Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko stated that the prosecutor's office will make efforts to prevent sexual violence. She emphasized that the case of the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, is the first in Ukraine's history regarding harassment that has reached a real investigation.
Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko reported five victims of sexual violence by Andrii Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater" and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi. The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv arrested him without the possibility of bail until December 17.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual assault against female students. Kravchenko emphasized that "justice has been served" after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Bilous in custody without the possibility of bail.
During the trial of Andriy Bilous, the defense stated that the victim girls did not take into account acting training. The judge expressed regret over the absence of journalists at the hearing.
The trial of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic "Molodyy Theater," suspected of sexual violence, is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine to reach an investigation. He is suspected of systematic rape and sexual violence against girls, two of whom were minors.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ruled to remand Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, in custody without the possibility of bail. He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial measure for Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual violence. The prosecution insists on detention without the possibility of bail.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv postponed the consideration of the petition for the election of a pre-trial restraint for the former artistic director of the Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, until October 22. The prosecution demands detention without bail for the suspect in sexual violence against female students.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual assault. Bilous denies all charges, calling them a conspiracy campaign.
A session began in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restraint for Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexual violence. The consideration of the petition is taking place in a closed session.
The prosecutor's office will insist on pre-trial detention without the possibility of bail for Andriy Bilous, the former director of the "Molodyy Teatr" (Young Theater). He is suspected of sexual assault against female students.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the filing of a motion for a pre-trial restraint against Andriy Bilous, former director of "Molodyy Teatr", who has been charged with sexual violence. The lecturer is accused of crimes under Articles 152 and 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous has been notified of suspicion of sexual assault against female students.
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under an article related to sexual violence.