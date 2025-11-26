$42.400.03
Elton John reveals loss of sight in one eye and deterioration in the other

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Sir Elton John has revealed that he has been battling a severe eye infection for the past 15 months, which has led to complete blindness in his right eye and significant deterioration of vision in his left. The musician is undergoing treatment, which has brought some improvement to the condition of his left eye.

Elton John reveals loss of sight in one eye and deterioration in the other

Sir Elton John, 78, has admitted that the last 15 months have been a challenge for him due to a severe eye infection that led to the loss of vision in one eye and limited vision in the other. The musician shared new details about his condition and the course of treatment. This was reported by Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

In July 2024, the musician suffered a serious eye infection, after which he completely lost sight in his right eye, and his vision in his left eye significantly worsened.

“The last 15 months have been tough for me because I couldn’t see anything, couldn’t watch anything, couldn’t read anything,”

he said in an interview with Variety.

Elton added that the situation became "devastating," but he is trying to stay strong.

“You must not lose hope… you must be stoic, you must be strong,”

he says.

The artist admitted that he has not been able to see or read normally for over a year, but since autumn 2024, he has been undergoing treatment, which has helped him see "some improvements in the condition of his left eye."

Treatment, family support, and projects despite illness

Elton lives with his husband David Furnish and two sons - Zachary and Elijah. In September 2024, he first spoke in detail about his illness, posting on Instagram about his "slow recovery" from the infection. At the time, he wrote that the treatment process would be long and thanked his doctors and family for their support.

Due to health problems, no new music from the artist has appeared. Earlier, he attracted fans' attention with photos of a hospital bed, but later explained that it was a joke and part of the promotion for the film "Spinal Tap II." The musician will appear in the film alongside Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood.

The new film by director Rob Reiner will be a sequel to the cult 1984 mockumentary comedy and will tell the story of the last performance of the aging members of the fictional band Spinal Tap.

Despite serious vision problems, Elton John continues treatment and speaks with hope about possible improvement. The musician emphasizes that he must remain strong and believes that science will help him regain his sight.

Recall

Legendary musician Elton John reported vision loss in his right eye due to an infection contracted in the south of France. The singer is undergoing long-term treatment and recovery, which hinders his creative activity.

Alla Kiosak

CultureHealthNews of the World
Musician
Director
Social network
Film
Marriage
France