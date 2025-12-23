Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injured

Kyiv region was attacked by Russia overnight, two districts were affected, one person was killed and 3 injured, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"All night long, the terrorist country has been attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles. Peaceful settlements, ordinary people's homes are under enemy attack," Kalashnyk wrote.

In the Vyshhorod district, according to him, a private two-story house caught fire as a result of the enemy attack.

Unfortunately, a woman born in 1949 died. Our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones. Three more people were injured here - a man born in 1975, a woman born in 1976, and a girl born in 2009. They received shrapnel wounds - Kalashnyk reported.

According to him, all victims received medical assistance on the spot.

Also, in the Obukhiv district, according to Kalashnyk, two private houses were damaged. Their windows were broken, and their facades and roofs were damaged.

The enemy attack continues, the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

