Volodymyr Zelensky stated that lawyers will present the main points of the Ukrainian draft agreement on mineral resources with the United States as early as next week. After that, the technical team will be ready to travel to the United States.
US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.
US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.
A Ukrainian delegation may come to the USA this week to discuss an agreement on minerals. The agreement is important for the American and Ukrainian people.
Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.
The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
The Ukrainian government is working on an agreement with the United States on minerals that will reflect the interests of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated that the United States has proposed a new version of the agreement.
The US Secretary of the Treasury stated that the document on economic partnership has already been submitted to Ukraine for consideration. They hope to sign the agreement next week.
According to Scott Bessent, US President Donald Trump is ready to tighten sanctions against Russia if it helps in negotiations. Sanctions relief is also possible, depending on the actions of the Russian authorities.
Turkey is seeking to extend the US sanctions exemption to continue importing Russian gas. The current exemptions for Gazprombank expire on March 20.
The head of Iran's Foreign Ministry stated the refusal of direct negotiations with the US regarding the nuclear program due to a policy of pressure. Furthermore, Araqchi warned that a military attack on Iran would lead to a regional fire.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.