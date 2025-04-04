Scott Bessent

$41.340.03
News by theme

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Volodymyr Zelensky stated that lawyers will present the main points of the Ukrainian draft agreement on mineral resources with the United States as early as next week. After that, the technical team will be ready to travel to the United States.

Economy • 06:32 PM • 19675 views
Exclusive

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.

Economy • April 3, 09:14 AM • 372812 views

US Treasury Secretary urges no response to new Trump tariffs: says "wait and see" on negotiations

US Treasury Secretary urges trading partners not to respond to new Trump tariffs. Ukraine will face a 10% duty.

Economy • April 3, 06:38 AM • 5304 views

Minerals deal: American minister announced a possible visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA

A Ukrainian delegation may come to the USA this week to discuss an agreement on minerals. The agreement is important for the American and Ukrainian people.

Economy • April 3, 06:21 AM • 6190 views

Trump finalizes details on tariffs: European leaders prepare for tariff wars with the US

Donald Trump plans to introduce import tariffs, which could lead to a trade war. Europe is preparing to respond, considering protecting its own economic interests.

News of the World • April 1, 07:02 AM • 17433 views

The foreign ministers of five European countries have declared their readiness to impose new sanctions against the russian federation

The foreign ministers of European countries have declared their readiness to increase pressure on russia with sanctions. This is done to prevent the war and ensure a just peace for Ukraine.

War • March 31, 03:34 PM • 39050 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742764 views

"Under discussion": Svyrydenko clarified the details of the minerals deal with the United States

The Ukrainian government is working on an agreement with the United States on minerals that will reflect the interests of Ukraine. Zelenskyy stated that the United States has proposed a new version of the agreement.

Economy • March 28, 11:39 AM • 174057 views

US does not rule out signing an economic partnership agreement with Ukraine next week

The US Secretary of the Treasury stated that the document on economic partnership has already been submitted to Ukraine for consideration. They hope to sign the agreement next week.

Economy • March 27, 11:29 AM • 20189 views

Trump will strengthen sanctions against Russia without hesitation if it gives him an advantage - US Treasury Secretary

According to Scott Bessent, US President Donald Trump is ready to tighten sanctions against Russia if it helps in negotiations. Sanctions relief is also possible, depending on the actions of the Russian authorities.

War • March 27, 12:49 AM • 123029 views

Turkey seeks to extend US sanctions exemption for Russian gas purchases

Turkey is seeking to extend the US sanctions exemption to continue importing Russian gas. The current exemptions for Gazprombank expire on March 20.

Economy • March 13, 01:19 PM • 14936 views

Iran refuses to negotiate with the US regarding its nuclear program as long as "threats are being made"

The head of Iran's Foreign Ministry stated the refusal of direct negotiations with the US regarding the nuclear program due to a policy of pressure. Furthermore, Araqchi warned that a military attack on Iran would lead to a regional fire.

News of the World • March 7, 05:01 PM • 20406 views

The USA will aggressively use sanctions against Russia if it helps the ceasefire – Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.

Economy • March 6, 06:48 PM • 23529 views