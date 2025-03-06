The USA will aggressively use sanctions against Russia if it helps the ceasefire – Bessent
Kyiv • UNN
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.
The USA will not hesitate to go "all in" on sanctions against Russian energy resources if it contributes to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the direction of President Donald Trump, sanctions will be used clearly and aggressively for maximum impact.
This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
The Trump administration is pressuring Ukraine to come to the negotiating table for a ceasefire with Russia, and Bessent said that additional sanctions against the Russian Federation could help provide the USA with more leverage in the negotiations.
Bessent criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden for not moving to strengthen energy sanctions against Russia, fearing a rise in gas prices. Bessent also stated that the USA will tighten sanctions against Iran, adding that the USA will close the country's oil sector.
Making Iran bankrupt again would mean the beginning of our renewed sanctions policy
The Treasury Secretary suggested that the USA would work with regional parties that help Iran promote its oil. One of those countries is likely to be Russia, which has previously indicated its willingness to assist the USA in negotiations with Iran regarding the cessation of its nuclear program.
Recall
As of February 2025, the Russian treasury received 771.3 billion rubles in taxes from oil and gas companies, missing over 150 billion rubles compared to the figures from February 2024. This is 18% less. The corresponding result is related to the fact that Russian oil companies, due to increased pressure from sanctions, are forced to increase discounts on their products.