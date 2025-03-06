The USA will aggressively use sanctions against Russia if it helps the ceasefire – Bessent

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18281 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110130 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170713 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107488 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343905 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173863 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145092 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124928 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108176 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
The USA will aggressively use sanctions against Russia if it helps the ceasefire – Bessent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23529 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.

The USA will aggressively use sanctions against Russia if it helps the ceasefire – Bessent

The USA will not hesitate to go "all in" on sanctions against Russian energy resources if it contributes to a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. At the direction of President Donald Trump, sanctions will be used clearly and aggressively for maximum impact.

This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The Trump administration is pressuring Ukraine to come to the negotiating table for a ceasefire with Russia, and Bessent said that additional sanctions against the Russian Federation could help provide the USA with more leverage in the negotiations.

Bessent criticized the administration of former President Joe Biden for not moving to strengthen energy sanctions against Russia, fearing a rise in gas prices. Bessent also stated that the USA will tighten sanctions against Iran, adding that the USA will close the country's oil sector.

Making Iran bankrupt again would mean the beginning of our renewed sanctions policy

- he added.

The Treasury Secretary suggested that the USA would work with regional parties that help Iran promote its oil. One of those countries is likely to be Russia, which has previously indicated its willingness to assist the USA in negotiations with Iran regarding the cessation of its nuclear program.

Recall

As of February 2025, the Russian treasury received 771.3 billion rubles in taxes from oil and gas companies, missing over 150 billion rubles compared to the figures from February 2024. This is 18% less. The corresponding result is related to the fact that Russian oil companies, due to increased pressure from sanctions, are forced to increase discounts on their products. 

