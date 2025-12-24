$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 3124 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 4128 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 4882 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 10255 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 17956 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 14437 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16976 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33726 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49290 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67626 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
0m/s
77%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 9388 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 18438 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 18555 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 6634 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 8384 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 3124 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 2166 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 4126 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 10254 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 17955 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 2136 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 18522 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 8136 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33837 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30718 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
DJI Mavic

Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10255 views

Since 2019, Ukraine has tightened responsibility for violating child transportation rules. Over 10,000 violations have been recorded in a year, despite fines of UAH 510-850.

Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?

Since 2019, Ukraine has increased liability for violating child transportation rules. The fine for such a violation is 510 hryvnias, and for a repeated violation, it is 850 hryvnias. As Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, told UNN, statistics show that drivers have not started neglecting the rules more often, but they have not become more responsible either.

Fine for not having a car seat: how many cases were recorded this year

As Biloshytskyi reminded, according to traffic rule 21.11, drivers are prohibited from transporting children under 150 cm tall in vehicles without using child restraint systems that allow the child to be fastened with seat belts provided by the design of that vehicle; on the back seat of a motorcycle and moped, except for:

  • vehicles carrying out regular, regular special, and irregular passenger bus transportation, provided that the speed limits established by the rules are observed;
    • specialized sanitary vehicles of emergency (ambulance) medical aid brigades, operational vehicles of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Police, State Emergency Service, State Border Guard Service, Security Service, State Protection Department during the performance of their urgent official duties.

      That is, to ensure the safety of a child in a car, it is necessary to always use child restraint systems. This concept includes: car seats, boosters, and car bassinets for infants

      - Biloshytskyi notes.

      How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice14.11.25, 11:52 • 75890 views

      He noted that administrative liability in the form of a fine is provided for violating the rules for transporting children:

      • for the first time within a year - in the amount of 510 hryvnias;
        • repeatedly within a year - in the amount of 850 hryvnias.

          As reported by the Patrol Police Department in response to a UNN request, police officers of the territorial units of the National Police of Ukraine have issued 10,574 resolutions under part ten of Article 121 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (violation of child transportation rules - ed.), and from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025, 9,804 administrative offense reports.

          At the same time, Biloshytskyi reported that as of December 22, police officers issued 10,324 resolutions for violating sub-paragraph "b" of paragraph 21.11 of the traffic rules between December 1 and December 21.

          Road accident with two injured children in Kharkiv: judge served with suspicion notice20.12.25, 14:29 • 4214 views

          Real safety: why transporting children without a car seat is a critical violation

          The most common violation remains the transportation of children without child restraint systems if the child's height is less than 150 cm. It is also not uncommon for parents to hold children in their arms. Or the same incorrect use of child restraint systems, for example: the child is in the seat but not buckled up, the seat belts are not fastened or are too loose, or the car seat, booster, or bassinet is not properly secured in the car

          - says Biloshytskyi.

          According to him, there are also cases of child restraint systems not matching the child's height or using a booster or regular belt without a car seat.

          You have probably also noticed many times when parents transport children in the front seat. And here it is worth reminding that children under 3 years old are allowed to be transported in the front seat. And only if the child system is installed against the direction of travel and the front airbag is turned off. Therefore, the characteristics of the child restraint system must correspond to the weight and height of the child being transported in it. And children must be in a buckled position, not just sitting in them

          - adds Biloshytskyi.

          How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice15.12.25, 15:34 • 82287 views

          In addition, he emphasizes that patrol officers necessarily take into account not only the presence of a restraint system but also its correct use. If there is a seat, but the child is not buckled in it, the belts are loose, or the seat is installed in violation of the instructions - this is considered a violation of the rules for transporting children.

          You know, the numbers say that the situation has not changed: more than 10,000 violations last year, and the same this year. But behind each of these numbers, I see not just a fine, but a potential danger to a child. Statistics show that drivers have not started neglecting the rules more often, but they have not become more responsible either. Unfortunately, many still perceive a child restraint system as a means to avoid a fine, although in reality, it is an important step in protecting a child during sudden braking or an accident

          - notes the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department.

          Ukraine may reintroduce penalty points for traffic violations: a draft law has been registered21.10.25, 19:22 • 3587 views

          Taxis and transporting children without a car seat

          As Biloshytskyi noted, patrol officers do not often record cases of carriers lacking car seats. "Both the carrier and the taxi driver have the right to refuse a ride to such passengers. They understand the risks: if an accident occurs, the driver who agreed to transport without a seat will be held responsible. But the main thing here is not even fines, but health. If there is no car seat, the risk of injuring a child during an accident increases significantly. Therefore, it is very important that customers, when calling a taxi, immediately warn the operator that they are traveling with a child. This is primarily a matter of safety, and only then - responsibility," Biloshytskyi summarized. 

          The Rada has established new parking rules for drivers with children under three years old23.10.25, 11:55 • 3246 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyPublicationsAuto
          Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
          Road traffic accident
          National Police of Ukraine
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
          State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
          Security Service of Ukraine
          Ukraine