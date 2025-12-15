How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice

$42.190.08
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 68 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 5118 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 11622 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 14731 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 16497 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 18472 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 17698 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18547 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24415 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33107 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 10606 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 20053 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 25927 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 11807 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 9414 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 72 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 184 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 9434 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 72300 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 88699 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 19433 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 36827 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 38293 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 42802 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 77530 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Patrol Police of Ukraine named the most common causes of road accidents with casualties, including speeding and violating intersection rules. Law enforcement officers provided detailed recommendations for drivers and pedestrians on how to avoid emergency situations.

How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice

The most common causes of road accidents with casualties remain speeding, violating rules for passing intersections and pedestrian crossings, violating maneuvering rules, driving while intoxicated, etc. The Patrol Police of Ukraine provided advice on how to avoid or reduce the risk of accidents, reports UNN.

Law enforcement officers focused on key points.

Speed limit

The police advise to observe the speed limit and a safe distance, perform smooth maneuvers, brake and start without sudden movements. It is also worth considering the road conditions and weather: during rain, autumn leaves, snowfall, and ice, the braking distance increases, so the interval and distance between cars should be increased. In the autumn-winter period, it is also worth changing tires to winter ones.

Passing intersections

Ukrainians are urged to be careful at intersections, obey traffic controller signals, traffic lights, and road sign requirements. At intersections, the driver must yield to pedestrians crossing the roadway he is turning onto, as well as to cyclists moving straight in the same direction.

It is forbidden to enter any intersection if there is a traffic jam that will force the driver to stop at the intersection, creating an obstacle for other road users.

Dark time of day or conditions of insufficient visibility

Drivers are advised to remember that pedestrians have the right of way at a pedestrian crossing, and to smoothly reduce speed before it.

Pedestrians are advised to walk in well-lit areas where possible, use reflective elements on clothing or accessories, cross the road only at designated places, and before stepping onto the roadway, make sure the driver sees you.

Maneuvering

Driving into the oncoming lane is a maneuver that, in the event of an accident, leads to the most severe consequences. If possible, drivers are advised to avoid maneuvering that involves driving into the oncoming lane. If such a maneuver cannot be avoided, it should be performed exclusively on straight sections that are clearly visible for a long distance.

Lane changing

When driving on the road, it is important to follow the road lane markings. If you need to change lanes, be sure to signal your intention by turning on your turn signal. You must also yield to vehicles moving in the lane you intend to change into.

Driving while intoxicated

It is strictly forbidden to drive while intoxicated or to hand over control to an intoxicated driver. Driving a vehicle requires attention, sobriety, rest, and proper well-being. It is worth ordering a taxi or a driver if you have consumed alcohol or feel unwell.

Public transport stops

Public transport stops are also places where road accidents with casualties are concentrated. Most often, this happens when a person sees a bus/trolleybus and rushes across the road, hoping to make it before it leaves. To avoid an accident, drivers are advised to reduce speed when approaching a public transport stop, so that they can react in time in case of an unforeseen situation.

Attention while driving

While driving, drivers should focus exclusively on the road situation. Before driving, you need to set up the navigator, mirrors, and prepare the car for movement. For talking while driving, use a hands-free headset or a speakerphone system. Even better, stop the car without violations if a call needs to be answered urgently.

Seat belts

According to paragraph 2.3.c of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, the driver is obliged to use passive safety devices (headrests, seat belts) in cars equipped with them and not to transport passengers who are not wearing seat belts. Also, be sure to use child restraint systems for transporting children.

The police also urge to follow traffic rules and take care of themselves.

How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice14.11.25, 11:52 • 75817 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPublicationsAuto
Road traffic accident
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine