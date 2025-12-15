How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice

The most common causes of road accidents with casualties remain speeding, violating rules for passing intersections and pedestrian crossings, violating maneuvering rules, driving while intoxicated, etc. The Patrol Police of Ukraine provided advice on how to avoid or reduce the risk of accidents, reports UNN.

Law enforcement officers focused on key points.

Speed limit

The police advise to observe the speed limit and a safe distance, perform smooth maneuvers, brake and start without sudden movements. It is also worth considering the road conditions and weather: during rain, autumn leaves, snowfall, and ice, the braking distance increases, so the interval and distance between cars should be increased. In the autumn-winter period, it is also worth changing tires to winter ones.

Passing intersections

Ukrainians are urged to be careful at intersections, obey traffic controller signals, traffic lights, and road sign requirements. At intersections, the driver must yield to pedestrians crossing the roadway he is turning onto, as well as to cyclists moving straight in the same direction.

It is forbidden to enter any intersection if there is a traffic jam that will force the driver to stop at the intersection, creating an obstacle for other road users.

Dark time of day or conditions of insufficient visibility

Drivers are advised to remember that pedestrians have the right of way at a pedestrian crossing, and to smoothly reduce speed before it.

Pedestrians are advised to walk in well-lit areas where possible, use reflective elements on clothing or accessories, cross the road only at designated places, and before stepping onto the roadway, make sure the driver sees you.

Maneuvering

Driving into the oncoming lane is a maneuver that, in the event of an accident, leads to the most severe consequences. If possible, drivers are advised to avoid maneuvering that involves driving into the oncoming lane. If such a maneuver cannot be avoided, it should be performed exclusively on straight sections that are clearly visible for a long distance.

Lane changing

When driving on the road, it is important to follow the road lane markings. If you need to change lanes, be sure to signal your intention by turning on your turn signal. You must also yield to vehicles moving in the lane you intend to change into.

Driving while intoxicated

It is strictly forbidden to drive while intoxicated or to hand over control to an intoxicated driver. Driving a vehicle requires attention, sobriety, rest, and proper well-being. It is worth ordering a taxi or a driver if you have consumed alcohol or feel unwell.

Public transport stops

Public transport stops are also places where road accidents with casualties are concentrated. Most often, this happens when a person sees a bus/trolleybus and rushes across the road, hoping to make it before it leaves. To avoid an accident, drivers are advised to reduce speed when approaching a public transport stop, so that they can react in time in case of an unforeseen situation.

Attention while driving

While driving, drivers should focus exclusively on the road situation. Before driving, you need to set up the navigator, mirrors, and prepare the car for movement. For talking while driving, use a hands-free headset or a speakerphone system. Even better, stop the car without violations if a call needs to be answered urgently.

Seat belts

According to paragraph 2.3.c of the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, the driver is obliged to use passive safety devices (headrests, seat belts) in cars equipped with them and not to transport passengers who are not wearing seat belts. Also, be sure to use child restraint systems for transporting children.

The police also urge to follow traffic rules and take care of themselves.

