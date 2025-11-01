Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich

$42.080.01
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28747 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29774 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 32979 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47555 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40209 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35878 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36110 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30654 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56891 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28747 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 29774 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55526 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 56891 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49290 views
News by theme
"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for Putin to be told to stop the war, reacting to Russia's statements about continuing negotiations in the "Istanbul format. " The Ukrainian delegation previously visited Istanbul for negotiations, but the Russian side put forward ultimatums.

Politics • October 31, 03:34 PM • 3288 views
Trump-Putin summit in Budapest canceled due to Moscow's demands - FT

The planned summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest has been canceled due to Russia's tough demands regarding Ukraine. The decision was made after a tense conversation between diplomats.

Politics • October 31, 08:59 AM • 4096 views
Szijjártó spoke in Minsk in Russian and after meeting with Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is allegedly "ready" for a summit with the United States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was in Minsk on Tuesday, where he used Russian in his speech during the Eurasian conference. The Budapest representative met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, after which he announced Russia's openness to a summit with the United States.

Politics • October 28, 01:38 PM • 3413 views
Kremlin tries to blame US for its own inability to conduct constructive negotiations - ISW

According to analysts, the Kremlin is intensifying cognitive warfare to force the US to make decisions favorable to Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, accusing them of inability to negotiate. Russian officials accuse Donald Trump of obstructing peace talks by refusing Russia's maximalist demands.

Politics • October 28, 05:30 AM • 4070 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US concept

The statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Putin's readiness to accept the US concept for Ukraine is a manipulation. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine states that Moscow is imitating peaceful intentions without practical actions.

War in Ukraine • October 27, 11:01 PM • 12226 views
Putin said relations with North Korea are developing "according to plan"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that relations with North Korea are "going according to plan" during a meeting with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

Politics • October 27, 05:52 PM • 9548 views
There are no deadlines, but readiness remains: Ushakov on the meeting between Trump and Putin

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that readiness for a meeting between Putin and Trump remains, although the dates have not been set. Earlier, a meeting in Budapest was canceled due to unsuccessful preparatory talks.

Politics • October 27, 04:40 PM • 5217 views
New US sanctions could cost Russia $5 billion monthly - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts that new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut oil exports by 50%, leading to Russia losing up to $5 billion monthly. He also notes the rise of anti-American rhetoric in Russian media after these sanctions were imposed.

Economy • October 27, 11:58 AM • 2821 views
Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the US concept - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Vladimir Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept. This statement was made during a meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska.

Politics • October 27, 09:44 AM • 4265 views
Lavrov: The conversation with Rubio went really well, as the US ultimately saw no need for a personal meeting

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the prospects for a new meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump depend on Washington.

Politics • October 26, 08:23 PM • 17919 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge of negotiations with Russia, replacing Stephen Witkoff. This explains President Trump's decision to impose tough sanctions against Russia.

Politics • October 25, 12:04 AM • 16037 views
Burning kindergarten in Kharkiv after Russian attack accelerated Trump's sanctions against Moscow - CNN

Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine and the Kremlin's maximalist demands forced Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia. This happened after realizing the immutability of Putin's course regarding the war's goals.

Politics • October 24, 08:32 AM • 3960 views
Rubio said the US still wants to meet with Russia after sanctions

The US, despite imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, still wants to meet with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in cooperation to achieve peace.

Politics • October 23, 06:52 AM • 3659 views
Putin conducted a "nuclear drill": intercontinental ballistic and cruise missiles launchedVideo

Russia, under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, conducted a training exercise of strategic nuclear forces, including ground, sea, and air components. Practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were carried out.

News of the World • October 22, 11:37 AM • 3720 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo

The special representative of the Kremlin chief, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are allegedly continuing. He stated that the media distorts information about the cancellation of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Politics • October 22, 12:40 AM • 38211 views
Trump-Putin summit: Hungarian Foreign Minister presents his vision of eventsVideo

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied reports about a possible relocation of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Budapest. He called them false, pointing to expected "disinformation" before events that influence the choice between war and peace.

Politics • October 21, 09:25 PM • 4325 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful conclusion of telephone negotiations between negotiators regarding preparations for peace talks.

Politics • October 21, 07:07 PM • 36939 views
Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest fell through: Moscow wanted too much – Reuters

The summit between the US and Russian presidents in Hungary has been postponed, as Moscow refused to consider terms for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.

Politics • October 21, 05:57 PM • 4630 views
Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" over refusal to provide corridor for Putin's plane

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" after refusing to provide a safe air corridor for Vladimir Putin's plane. The Russian diplomat stated that the Polish authorities are allegedly provoking Ukraine and are ready to carry out their own "terrorist acts."

Politics • October 21, 04:08 PM • 4517 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo

Planning for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been temporarily suspended. Trump believes that the parties are not yet sufficiently prepared for full-fledged negotiations, despite productive preliminary consultations.

Politics • October 21, 03:33 PM • 25327 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN

The planned meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely. This happened after officials concluded that Russia's position on the war in Ukraine had not changed enough.

Politics • October 21, 05:00 AM • 18297 views
"War is a very strange thing": Trump commented on Ukraine's chances of victory

US President Donald Trump noted that war is unpredictable, and Ukraine still has a chance to win. He added that while it is possible, he does not think it will happen.

War in Ukraine • October 20, 04:35 PM • 4535 views
A constructive discussion of possible concrete steps took place: Lavrov and Rubio held talks before the summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responsible for preparing the summit, held a constructive discussion of the agreements. The meeting took place on October 16 to prepare for a possible summit between the leaders.

Politics • October 20, 03:21 PM • 3303 views
US Secretary of State Rubio may meet Lavrov on October 23 to prepare for summit - Reuters

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to meet on October 23. The meeting is intended to agree on the terms of a future summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Politics • October 20, 02:35 PM • 2980 views
Kremlin's remarks are not worth attention, actions should be evaluated: the Center for Countering Disinformation sees informational chaos before the US-Russia summit

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, announced informational chaos before the Rubio-Lavrov conversation and Trump's meeting with Putin. He recommends evaluating the parties' actions, not their remarks or anonymous leaks.

Politics • October 20, 10:55 AM • 3355 views
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhoto

Air Live has shown the alleged route of Vladimir Putin's plane to Budapest, where a summit with Donald Trump is planned. The 5000 km route will pass through the Caspian Sea, Iran, Turkey, the Mediterranean Sea, Montenegro, Serbia, and Hungary, which will increase the flight time by 3 hours.

Politics • October 18, 05:37 AM • 13399 views
Trump-Putin meeting: Hungary announces start of summit preparations after talks with US and Russia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the start of preparations for a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest. He held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Politics • October 17, 08:54 AM • 3269 views
"Alaskan process" not completed: Lavrov revealed what Russia is waiting for

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the "Alaskan process" has not been completed. Russia is awaiting Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement" delivered by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Politics • October 15, 05:34 PM • 10236 views
Drug prices in Russia are rising 3.5 times faster than inflation - intelligence

In January-August 2025, the average price of a drug package in Russia increased by 13. 6% to 416 rubles, which is almost 3.5 times higher than the overall inflation rate. This led to a 2.3% decrease in sales in packages, while in monetary terms they increased by 11% to 1.1 trillion rubles.

Economy • October 15, 01:53 PM • 2422 views
Syrian President arrives in Moscow: Assad's extradition and Russian military bases at the center of talks – MediaPhoto

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa made his first official visit to Moscow for talks with Putin. Issues of Bashar al-Assad's extradition and the presence of Russian military bases in Syria are being discussed.

Politics • October 15, 12:58 PM • 3123 views