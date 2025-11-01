The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for Putin to be told to stop the war, reacting to Russia's statements about continuing negotiations in the "Istanbul format. " The Ukrainian delegation previously visited Istanbul for negotiations, but the Russian side put forward ultimatums.
The planned summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest has been canceled due to Russia's tough demands regarding Ukraine. The decision was made after a tense conversation between diplomats.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was in Minsk on Tuesday, where he used Russian in his speech during the Eurasian conference. The Budapest representative met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, after which he announced Russia's openness to a summit with the United States.
According to analysts, the Kremlin is intensifying cognitive warfare to force the US to make decisions favorable to Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, accusing them of inability to negotiate. Russian officials accuse Donald Trump of obstructing peace talks by refusing Russia's maximalist demands.
The statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about Putin's readiness to accept the US concept for Ukraine is a manipulation. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine states that Moscow is imitating peaceful intentions without practical actions.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that relations with North Korea are "going according to plan" during a meeting with DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that readiness for a meeting between Putin and Trump remains, although the dates have not been set. Earlier, a meeting in Budapest was canceled due to unsuccessful preparatory talks.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts that new US sanctions against Russian oil companies could cut oil exports by 50%, leading to Russia losing up to $5 billion monthly. He also notes the rise of anti-American rhetoric in Russian media after these sanctions were imposed.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Vladimir Putin was ready to end the war in Ukraine based on the American concept. This statement was made during a meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska.
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the prospects for a new meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump depend on Washington.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge of negotiations with Russia, replacing Stephen Witkoff. This explains President Trump's decision to impose tough sanctions against Russia.
Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine and the Kremlin's maximalist demands forced Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia. This happened after realizing the immutability of Putin's course regarding the war's goals.
The US, despite imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, still wants to meet with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in cooperation to achieve peace.
Russia, under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, conducted a training exercise of strategic nuclear forces, including ground, sea, and air components. Practical launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles were carried out.
The special representative of the Kremlin chief, Kirill Dmitriev, claims that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are allegedly continuing. He stated that the media distorts information about the cancellation of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied reports about a possible relocation of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Budapest. He called them false, pointing to expected "disinformation" before events that influence the choice between war and peace.
The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful conclusion of telephone negotiations between negotiators regarding preparations for peace talks.
The summit between the US and Russian presidents in Hungary has been postponed, as Moscow refused to consider terms for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Poland of "terrorist acts" after refusing to provide a safe air corridor for Vladimir Putin's plane. The Russian diplomat stated that the Polish authorities are allegedly provoking Ukraine and are ready to carry out their own "terrorist acts."
Planning for a summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been temporarily suspended. Trump believes that the parties are not yet sufficiently prepared for full-fledged negotiations, despite productive preliminary consultations.
The planned meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been postponed indefinitely. This happened after officials concluded that Russia's position on the war in Ukraine had not changed enough.
US President Donald Trump noted that war is unpredictable, and Ukraine still has a chance to win. He added that while it is possible, he does not think it will happen.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responsible for preparing the summit, held a constructive discussion of the agreements. The meeting took place on October 16 to prepare for a possible summit between the leaders.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plan to meet on October 23. The meeting is intended to agree on the terms of a future summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, announced informational chaos before the Rubio-Lavrov conversation and Trump's meeting with Putin. He recommends evaluating the parties' actions, not their remarks or anonymous leaks.
Air Live has shown the alleged route of Vladimir Putin's plane to Budapest, where a summit with Donald Trump is planned. The 5000 km route will pass through the Caspian Sea, Iran, Turkey, the Mediterranean Sea, Montenegro, Serbia, and Hungary, which will increase the flight time by 3 hours.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced the start of preparations for a summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest. He held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the "Alaskan process" has not been completed. Russia is awaiting Washington's reaction to Vladimir Putin's response regarding the "concept of Ukrainian settlement" delivered by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
In January-August 2025, the average price of a drug package in Russia increased by 13. 6% to 416 rubles, which is almost 3.5 times higher than the overall inflation rate. This led to a 2.3% decrease in sales in packages, while in monetary terms they increased by 11% to 1.1 trillion rubles.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa made his first official visit to Moscow for talks with Putin. Issues of Bashar al-Assad's extradition and the presence of Russian military bases in Syria are being discussed.