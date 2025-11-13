Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to include him in the list of civilian prisoners

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14830 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 13404 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15393 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40466 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30440 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33091 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35759 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32876 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28135 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21621 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 27018 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 32871 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 25436 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 19060 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35238 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14852 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40493 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35438 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 33088 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 97638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Mikheil Saakashvili
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 51057 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 51338 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 41446 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 79934 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 79628 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Bild
Gold
Heating

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to include him in the list of civilian prisoners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Former President of Georgia and ex-head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili appealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to include him in the list of civilian prisoners of the war against Russia. Saakashvili, who is a citizen of Ukraine, claims that his persecution is related to the war, and that his poisoning and imprisonment were demanded by Putin.

Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to include him in the list of civilian prisoners

Former President of Georgia, former Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to include him in the list of civilian prisoners of the war against Russia, reports UNN.

... my persecutions and my fate are connected with the war. I am a citizen of Ukraine and the head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council, where I had the honor to work under your leadership. I want to ask you, just as in 2019, when you returned my illegally taken citizenship, please include me, as the former head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, as the head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council, who is illegally detained by the pro-Russian regime of Georgia, in the list of civilian prisoners of this war with appropriate legal consequences. I know that Ukrainians do not abandon their own, and I count on you 

- Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page.

Let's add

The third president of Georgia reminded that yesterday he was transferred from the prison hospital, "where I was treated for severe poisoning, back to prison - to the staff who poisoned me."

My poisoning in March 2022 happened shortly after the start of the full-scale war. The fact of poisoning was established by American and German laboratories. Putin demanded reprisals against me from the very beginning, and Medvedev and Lavrov repeatedly boasted about my imprisonment 

- Saakashvili added.

He noted that he was initially arrested on an absolutely fabricated case, and the then Prime Minister of Georgia directly stated that this case was related to his activities in Ukraine.

In the new criminal case recently opened against me, I, along with others, am accused of sabotage in favor of a foreign hostile state. The materials of this case contain your statements, as well as the statements of Mykhailo Podoliak. That is, the illegal Georgian authorities directly declare Ukraine a hostile foreign state. And this is not surprising, because from the very beginning of this great war, the Russian oligarch Ivanishvili and his henchmen openly sided with Russia 

- Saakashvili summarized.

Let's add

As UNN reported, the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, was transferred from the Vivamed clinic to prison No. 12 due to his "satisfactory state of health." He had been in the clinic since May 12, 2022, and his total prison sentence is 12.6 years.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Bidzina Ivanishvili
Mykhailo Podolyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mikheil Saakashvili