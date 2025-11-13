Saakashvili asks Zelenskyy to include him in the list of civilian prisoners

Former President of Georgia, former Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request to include him in the list of civilian prisoners of the war against Russia, reports UNN.

... my persecutions and my fate are connected with the war. I am a citizen of Ukraine and the head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council, where I had the honor to work under your leadership. I want to ask you, just as in 2019, when you returned my illegally taken citizenship, please include me, as the former head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, as the head of the Executive Committee of the National Reforms Council, who is illegally detained by the pro-Russian regime of Georgia, in the list of civilian prisoners of this war with appropriate legal consequences. I know that Ukrainians do not abandon their own, and I count on you - Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page.

The third president of Georgia reminded that yesterday he was transferred from the prison hospital, "where I was treated for severe poisoning, back to prison - to the staff who poisoned me."

My poisoning in March 2022 happened shortly after the start of the full-scale war. The fact of poisoning was established by American and German laboratories. Putin demanded reprisals against me from the very beginning, and Medvedev and Lavrov repeatedly boasted about my imprisonment - Saakashvili added.

He noted that he was initially arrested on an absolutely fabricated case, and the then Prime Minister of Georgia directly stated that this case was related to his activities in Ukraine.

In the new criminal case recently opened against me, I, along with others, am accused of sabotage in favor of a foreign hostile state. The materials of this case contain your statements, as well as the statements of Mykhailo Podoliak. That is, the illegal Georgian authorities directly declare Ukraine a hostile foreign state. And this is not surprising, because from the very beginning of this great war, the Russian oligarch Ivanishvili and his henchmen openly sided with Russia - Saakashvili summarized.

As UNN reported, the third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, was transferred from the Vivamed clinic to prison No. 12 due to his "satisfactory state of health." He had been in the clinic since May 12, 2022, and his total prison sentence is 12.6 years.