Mikheil Saakashvili

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15678 views

06:32 PM • 28592 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64726 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213756 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122574 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391855 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213742 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131815 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213756 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391855 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254323 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310731 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3080 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14173 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45356 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72097 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57189 views
Persons

Mikheil Saakashvili

News by theme

Saakashvili was sentenced to another 4.5 years in prison for illegal border crossing

A court in Georgia found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing the border and sentenced him to 4. 6 years in prison. Saakashvili's total term of imprisonment is 12.5 years.

News of the World • March 17, 08:38 AM • 82146 views

Saakashvili received 9 years in prison in the budget embezzlement case

Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “jacket case”. He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.

Politics • March 12, 07:19 AM • 19449 views

Saakashvili calls for increased street protests in Georgia

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili calls for more street protests to gain support from the West. The opposition does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, where the Georgian Dream Party won 54% of the vote.

News of the World • November 13, 06:01 PM • 31325 views

Protests against the results of parliamentary elections continue in Georgia

A civil protest march organized by the social platform დაიტოვე is taking place in Tbilisi. The participants demand that the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections be invalidated and a new vote be held.

News of the World • November 10, 05:34 PM • 33386 views

Former mayor of Tbilisi's account blocked for traveling in a bus as a “hare”

In Georgia, a bank froze the accounts of opposition politician Gigi Ugulava for failing to pay a fine for fare evasion on a bus. A few hours later, the accounts were released.

News of the World • November 4, 05:06 PM • 30164 views

In Georgia, the opposition demands an investigation into the arrival of a Russian propagandist at the elections

The National Movement party demands an investigation into the accreditation of Russian propagandist malkevich for the Georgian parliamentary elections. malkevich is under sanctions and on an international wanted list.

News of the World • November 2, 02:59 PM • 33245 views

Saakashvili urges Zurabishvili to consider pardoning him amid events in Georgia

Prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili has called on Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili to consider pardoning him. The appeal is related to the latest events in Georgia and another batch of threats from Russia.

News of the World • October 31, 08:15 PM • 30539 views

Saakashvili calls for "continuous protests" in Georgia

Jailed former Georgian President Saakashvili has called for continuous protests over the falsification of the parliamentary elections. The opposition has already held a rally demanding an international verification of the voting results.

News of the World • October 29, 02:30 PM • 22678 views

Georgian opposition gives up parliamentary mandates

“Coalition for Change” and ‘Unity - National Movement’ refused parliamentary mandates, claiming electoral fraud.

News of the World • October 27, 04:52 PM • 25366 views

Georgian Prosecutor's Office suspects Saakashvili of involvement in the 2016 assassination attempt on the opposition leader

The Georgian Prosecutor's Office announced the possible involvement of former President Saakashvili in the attempted assassination of opposition leader Targamadze in 2016. The new circumstances were established on the basis of the testimony of the accused David Khechuashvili.

Crimes and emergencies • October 11, 03:50 PM • 24244 views

Georgia's ruling party hints at Saakashvili's responsibility for the August 2008 war

The Georgian Dream party accuses the opposition United National Movement and Saakashvili of provoking the 2008 war with Russia. The party promises to bring its opponents to justice after the elections.

News of the World • August 13, 05:11 PM • 30902 views

In Georgia, the court imposed imprisonment as a preventive measure for Saakashvili. Lawyers claim “legal absurdity”

The Tbilisi City Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of imprisonment on former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The lawyers called the decision absurd and politically motivated, given that Saakashvili is already in prison.

News of the World • August 2, 04:44 PM • 33184 views

Lawyers to appeal ECHR decision in Saakashvili case

Lawyers for former Georgian President Saakashvili will appeal the European Court of Human Rights' decision to dismiss his complaint of political persecution and unfair investigation, arguing that he was wrongfully convicted for using his presidential pardon powers.

Politics • May 23, 05:00 PM • 33385 views

Saakashvili loses case in the European Court on violation of his rights by Georgia

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that there was no violation of his rights in the criminal proceedings against Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia, finding the charges to be substantiated and the trial to be fair.

News of the World • May 23, 09:50 AM • 32891 views

ECHR to deliver judgment in Saakashvili v. Georgia case tomorrow

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili claims political persecution in the criminal cases against him, alleging violations of his right to defense and the impartiality of judges, and is appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

News of the World • May 22, 07:07 PM • 60092 views

Clashes in Tbilisi: activists build barricades at night, opposition party leader claims to have been beaten by police

Protesters against the law "on foreign agents" built barricades overnight after police tried to disperse them, and opposition leader Levan Khabeishvili said he was severely beaten by security forces.

News of the World • May 1, 06:11 AM • 32613 views

Ukraine rejects Georgia's demands for extradition of Saakashvili officials and proposes its own plan for "normalization of relations"

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has proposed a plan to "normalize relations" with Georgia, including the release of Mikheil Saakashvili from prison, the termination of direct flights between Georgia and Russia, and the prevention of Russia's evasion of sanctions, in response to Georgia's demands that it extradite former Georgian officials from Saakashvili's presidency who now hold positions in Ukraine.

Politics • March 11, 07:33 PM • 40412 views

Georgia demands that Ukraine extradite Saakashvili's officials: who are they

Georgia is demanding that Ukraine extradite former Georgian officials convicted of crimes who now hold high positions in the Ukrainian government, claiming that this contradicts the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Politics • March 11, 05:05 PM • 42686 views

Georgian President comments on possible pardon of Saakashvili

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the decision to pardon imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili is solely her moral responsibility.

News of the World • February 29, 09:46 AM • 38104 views

Opposition starts collecting signatures for Saakashvili's release under an appeal to the President of Georgia

Georgia's largest opposition party has begun collecting signatures for an appeal to the president demanding the release of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison.

Politics • February 16, 07:01 PM • 37901 views

Russia has put about 100 Georgians on the wanted list for helping Ukraine in the war

Russia has put on the wanted list about 100 Georgians who fought or are fighting on the side of Ukraine.

War • February 14, 03:30 PM • 34644 views

Saakashvili's health has improved, but his neurological condition has not changed - doctors' conclusion

The doctors found that although Mikheil Saakashvili's health and weight improved in prison, his neurological condition and cognitive impairment did not change.

News of the World • February 5, 11:17 AM • 33824 views

Georgia's ruling party again talks about transferring Saakashvili to prison

Today, Saakashvili's party, For Georgia, demanded that he be transferred to prison.

Politics • December 21, 05:25 PM • 38194 views