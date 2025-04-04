A court in Georgia found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing the border and sentenced him to 4. 6 years in prison. Saakashvili's total term of imprisonment is 12.5 years.
Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “jacket case”. He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili calls for more street protests to gain support from the West. The opposition does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, where the Georgian Dream Party won 54% of the vote.
A civil protest march organized by the social platform დაიტოვე is taking place in Tbilisi. The participants demand that the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections be invalidated and a new vote be held.
In Georgia, a bank froze the accounts of opposition politician Gigi Ugulava for failing to pay a fine for fare evasion on a bus. A few hours later, the accounts were released.
The National Movement party demands an investigation into the accreditation of Russian propagandist malkevich for the Georgian parliamentary elections. malkevich is under sanctions and on an international wanted list.
Prisoner Mikheil Saakashvili has called on Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili to consider pardoning him. The appeal is related to the latest events in Georgia and another batch of threats from Russia.
Jailed former Georgian President Saakashvili has called for continuous protests over the falsification of the parliamentary elections. The opposition has already held a rally demanding an international verification of the voting results.
“Coalition for Change” and ‘Unity - National Movement’ refused parliamentary mandates, claiming electoral fraud.
The Georgian Prosecutor's Office announced the possible involvement of former President Saakashvili in the attempted assassination of opposition leader Targamadze in 2016. The new circumstances were established on the basis of the testimony of the accused David Khechuashvili.
The Georgian Dream party accuses the opposition United National Movement and Saakashvili of provoking the 2008 war with Russia. The party promises to bring its opponents to justice after the elections.
The Tbilisi City Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of imprisonment on former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The lawyers called the decision absurd and politically motivated, given that Saakashvili is already in prison.
Lawyers for former Georgian President Saakashvili will appeal the European Court of Human Rights' decision to dismiss his complaint of political persecution and unfair investigation, arguing that he was wrongfully convicted for using his presidential pardon powers.
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that there was no violation of his rights in the criminal proceedings against Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia, finding the charges to be substantiated and the trial to be fair.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili claims political persecution in the criminal cases against him, alleging violations of his right to defense and the impartiality of judges, and is appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.
Protesters against the law "on foreign agents" built barricades overnight after police tried to disperse them, and opposition leader Levan Khabeishvili said he was severely beaten by security forces.
The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has proposed a plan to "normalize relations" with Georgia, including the release of Mikheil Saakashvili from prison, the termination of direct flights between Georgia and Russia, and the prevention of Russia's evasion of sanctions, in response to Georgia's demands that it extradite former Georgian officials from Saakashvili's presidency who now hold positions in Ukraine.
Georgia is demanding that Ukraine extradite former Georgian officials convicted of crimes who now hold high positions in the Ukrainian government, claiming that this contradicts the traditional friendship between the two countries.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the decision to pardon imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili is solely her moral responsibility.
Georgia's largest opposition party has begun collecting signatures for an appeal to the president demanding the release of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison.
Russia has put on the wanted list about 100 Georgians who fought or are fighting on the side of Ukraine.
The doctors found that although Mikheil Saakashvili's health and weight improved in prison, his neurological condition and cognitive impairment did not change.
Today, Saakashvili's party, For Georgia, demanded that he be transferred to prison.