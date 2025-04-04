Ukraine rejects Georgia's demands for extradition of Saakashvili officials and proposes its own plan for "normalization of relations"

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, has proposed a plan to "normalize relations" with Georgia, including the release of Mikheil Saakashvili from prison, the termination of direct flights between Georgia and Russia, and the prevention of Russia's evasion of sanctions, in response to Georgia's demands that it extradite former Georgian officials from Saakashvili's presidency who now hold positions in Ukraine.