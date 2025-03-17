Saakashvili was sentenced to another 4.5 years in prison for illegal border crossing
Kyiv • UNN
A court in Georgia found Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing the border and sentenced him to 4.6 years in prison. Saakashvili's total term of imprisonment is 12.5 years.
On March 17, a court in Georgia found former President Mikheil Saakashvili guilty of illegally crossing the state border. He was sentenced to another 4.6 years in prison. This is reported by Mtavari, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that the third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, was found guilty by the court in a case related to the illegal crossing of the state border, and received 4.5 years in prison for a crime under Article 344 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.
The verdict of March 12 in the case of the "so-called jackets", under which the third president was sentenced to 9 years in prison, was also added.
Judge Mikheil Jinjolia sentenced Saakashvili to a total of 12 years and 6 months of imprisonment.
The ex-president of Georgia intended to be present at the court hearing and deliver a closing speech, but he was denied participation, the reasons are unknown to the lawyers. Mikheil Saakashvili also did not participate in the process remotely from the clinic.
Reference
The third president returned to Georgia on October 1, 2021. The Ivanishvili prosecutor's office launched an investigation against him under Article 344 of the Criminal Code, which provides for illegal crossing of the state border.
In this case, charges were also brought against four other persons: Elguj Tsomaya, Zurab and Shalva Tsochori, and Georgy Narimanidze. The case is being considered separately, and they have been released on bail.
Recall
On March 12, Mikheil Saakashvili was sentenced to nine years in prison in the "jacket case." He was found guilty of embezzling 9 million lari from the state budget for personal purposes.