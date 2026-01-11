Defense Forces thwart Russia's attempts to create a threat of offensive on Sumy - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

On the North-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces are thwarting "Russia's attempts to create a threat of an offensive on Sumy," the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces reported on Sunday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the North-Slobozhansky direction, in the area of responsibility of the 78th separate air assault brigade of the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps, the enemy is trying to create a bridgehead for further offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Khotyn. Potentially, this poses a threat for an advance towards the city of Sumy. All such attempts are timely detected and thwarted," the Air Assault Forces indicated.

As noted, "in general, the enemy periodically carries out assault actions, and also increases the activity of unmanned systems in certain areas." "During infantry attacks, the enemy avoids frontal assaults and tries to act through the flanks," the Air Assault Forces reported.

"Formations of the 810th separate marine infantry brigade and the 9th motorized rifle regiment of Russia are operating against the units of the 78th Separate Air Assault Brigade," the report says.

"Our active defense and constant reconnaissance allow us to keep the situation under full control," the Air Assault Forces emphasized.

