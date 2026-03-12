$43.980.1150.930.10
09:38 PM • 3002 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 14006 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 22786 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 26745 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 17738 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 16792 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 14206 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22488 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39503 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49445 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 03:26 PM • 26745 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3006 views

The artist spends about 50,000 hryvnias on household expenses and rent. Releasing one song with a music video and advertising costs the performer over 4 thousand dollars.

A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month

Ukrainian singer Ihor Tselyp frankly shared his approximate living expenses and admitted that he never keeps an exact budget. According to the artist, the amounts can vary from month to month, as much depends on work, concerts, and creative processes - UNN quotes Tselyp's words.

Details

I have never specifically calculated my expenses, so everything is very approximate. But if we talk in general, my apartment rent is about 20 thousand hryvnias per month. Travel and various movements around the city can take about 5 thousand hryvnias. I spend approximately 15 thousand hryvnias on food, and another 10 thousand can be spent on clothes and other household expenses. But these are very approximate figures, because each month can be different

— shared the singer.

Tselyp adds that the most expensive part of his life remains music, as creating new songs requires significant investment.

When a new song is released, that's a whole other story, that's when the headache begins

— jokes the artist.

According to the performer, preparing one release can cost several thousand dollars.

Roughly speaking, the song itself can cost $1500–2000. A music video — approximately $700–1000. A photoshoot for the release can cost about $200, and advertising — at least $1000. Plus, I also rent a studio with a friend, so that comes out to about $300 per month

— said Ihor Tselyp.

The singer notes that despite the expenses, music remains the main business of his life, in which he is ready to invest not only money, but also a lot of time and energy.

Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife12.03.26, 19:23 • 8306 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Real estate
Musician