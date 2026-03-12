A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month

Ukrainian singer Ihor Tselyp frankly shared his approximate living expenses and admitted that he never keeps an exact budget. According to the artist, the amounts can vary from month to month, as much depends on work, concerts, and creative processes - UNN quotes Tselyp's words.

Details

I have never specifically calculated my expenses, so everything is very approximate. But if we talk in general, my apartment rent is about 20 thousand hryvnias per month. Travel and various movements around the city can take about 5 thousand hryvnias. I spend approximately 15 thousand hryvnias on food, and another 10 thousand can be spent on clothes and other household expenses. But these are very approximate figures, because each month can be different — shared the singer.

Tselyp adds that the most expensive part of his life remains music, as creating new songs requires significant investment.

When a new song is released, that's a whole other story, that's when the headache begins — jokes the artist.

According to the performer, preparing one release can cost several thousand dollars.

Roughly speaking, the song itself can cost $1500–2000. A music video — approximately $700–1000. A photoshoot for the release can cost about $200, and advertising — at least $1000. Plus, I also rent a studio with a friend, so that comes out to about $300 per month — said Ihor Tselyp.

The singer notes that despite the expenses, music remains the main business of his life, in which he is ready to invest not only money, but also a lot of time and energy.

