02:55 PM • 34 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 1334 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 6092 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 17005 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34191 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 44452 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 54434 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 67987 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 58952 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 46227 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1354 views

Romania continues its military and diplomatic support for Ukraine. The parties signed an official agreement on the joint production of drones on Romanian territory.

Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan

Romania will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression in both military and diplomatic spheres. In addition, the countries signed an agreement on joint drone production. This was stated by Romanian President Nicușor Dan during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to the Romanian leader, during the negotiations, the parties discussed in detail the issue of the war in Ukraine and further assistance to Kyiv.

"In the document, as well as in the conversations we had, we talked about the war in Ukraine and about the continued support that Romania provides to Ukraine. We talked about our cooperation in the military sphere," Dan said.

He reported that one of the signed documents was an agreement on joint production of drones.

"One of the signed documents concerns precisely the joint production of drones in Romania," the president noted.

In addition, the parties reaffirmed their support for Ukraine at the international level.

"We practically confirmed our diplomatic support in all formats where we can do so – within the European Union, NATO and other international platforms," Dan added.

Ukraine expects US approval of major drone production deal - Zelenskyy

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

