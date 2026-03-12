Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan

Romania will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression in both military and diplomatic spheres. In addition, the countries signed an agreement on joint drone production. This was stated by Romanian President Nicușor Dan during a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to the Romanian leader, during the negotiations, the parties discussed in detail the issue of the war in Ukraine and further assistance to Kyiv.

"In the document, as well as in the conversations we had, we talked about the war in Ukraine and about the continued support that Romania provides to Ukraine. We talked about our cooperation in the military sphere," Dan said.

He reported that one of the signed documents was an agreement on joint production of drones.

"One of the signed documents concerns precisely the joint production of drones in Romania," the president noted.

In addition, the parties reaffirmed their support for Ukraine at the international level.

"We practically confirmed our diplomatic support in all formats where we can do so – within the European Union, NATO and other international platforms," Dan added.

