Switzerland

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15478 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28137 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64546 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213463 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122428 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310560 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213713 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255086 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213472 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391685 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254205 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310566 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2938 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14009 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45175 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72050 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57154 views
Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3644 views

Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 7750 views

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10454 views

Poroshenko became richer by 4.6 billion hryvnias in 2024, and he transferred a third of these funds abroad

Petro Poroshenko declared an income of UAH 4. 6 billion for 2024, which is 30 times more than in 2021. Of these, UAH 1.21 billion was withdrawn abroad.

Economy • April 2, 09:26 AM • 17729 views

Ukrainian rower Us won bronze at competitions in France

Victoria Us won a bronze medal at the international slalom canoeing competitions in Unying, France. 230 athletes from 16 countries took part in the competition.

Sports • March 31, 10:50 AM • 23587 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742769 views

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

Ukraine won silver at the World Ski Acrobatic Championships

The Ukrainian ski acrobatics team consisting of Brykina, Okipniuk and Kotovsky won a silver medal at the Freestyle World Championships in Engadine. This is the fifth award in history.

Sports • March 27, 01:24 PM • 22778 views

Three "golds" and a "bronze": Ukrainian fencers triumphed at the U-23 tournament in Switzerland

Maksym Perchuk won gold in the individual competition, and the men's and women's teams won victories in the team competitions. Emily Conrad also brought home a bronze in the individual championship.

Sports • March 26, 09:07 PM • 16926 views

Former FIFA and UEFA presidents acquitted in corruption case

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court in a corruption case. They were accused of fraud and embezzlement of $2.26 million in FIFA money in 2011.

Sports • March 25, 11:22 AM • 23582 views

In Switzerland, the Beznau nuclear reactor was stopped due to a power grid failure

A failure occurred at the Beznau nuclear power plant in Switzerland, which led to the shutdown of the nuclear reactor. The cause of the network connection failure is being investigated, and the timing of the restoration is unknown.

News of the World • March 24, 01:32 PM • 7343 views
Exclusive

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.

War • March 24, 11:09 AM • 130232 views

IT industry paid over $1 billion in taxes in a year - Fedorov

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.

Economy • March 24, 10:15 AM • 42028 views

UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.

War • March 18, 06:52 AM • 21123 views

The band Ziferblat has updated the song "Bird of Pray" for Eurovision 2025

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat presented the contest version of the song "Bird of Pray" for their performance at Eurovision 2025 in Basel. The updated composition features orchestral sound and new vocal parts in the chorus.

Culture • March 10, 10:35 AM • 14024 views

Credit transfers dominate: how Ukrainians made payments in 2024

The NBU has released data on payment transactions in Ukraine for 2024. Credit transfers dominated with 3.6 billion domestic transactions worth more than UAH 43 trillion, and 7.1 million international transfers were made.

Economy • February 26, 09:21 AM • 21277 views

Italian contestant refuses to perform at Eurovision 2025: what's the reason

The Italian singer Olly refused to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 due to the coincidence of dates with his solo tour. The artist decided to focus on concerts instead of traveling to Basel.

Culture • February 24, 12:17 AM • 109012 views

Switzerland is ready to provide 200 soldiers for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine in nine to twelve months

The commander of the Swiss Armed Forces announced his readiness to provide 200 troops for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. This requires a request from the UN and the approval of the Swiss government.

War • February 23, 11:20 AM • 21637 views

Americans and Russians secretly discussed the war in Ukraine through a Swiss channel - Reuters

Representatives of the USA and Russia are meeting informally in Switzerland to discuss the war in Ukraine. The meetings are taking place with the participation of individuals with diplomatic experience, although their official status remains unclear.

War • February 21, 06:19 AM • 31218 views

Ziferblat signs contract to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025

The winners of the national selection, Ziferblat, will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel.

Society • February 15, 12:59 PM • 30245 views

Zelenskyy: Putin will try to invite Trump to the May 9 parade in Moscow as “a prop in his play”

President Zelenskiy said Putin would try to invite Trump to a parade in Moscow as a “prop. ” He emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in future negotiations on Ukraine.

Politics • February 15, 11:36 AM • 24497 views

Yegor Kurtzev wins gold medal in figure skating at the 2025 UEFA World Championships

Egor Kurtzev, 15, became the figure skating champion at the European Youth Olympic Festival. The athlete scored 130.15 points in the free skate program, beating an Estonian and a Swiss.

Sports • February 14, 07:00 PM • 59361 views

Switzerland approves new program to support Ukraine's recovery

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a €1. 6 billion support program for Ukraine for 2025-2028. The program covers economic recovery, development of services and protection of civilians.

War • February 12, 10:43 PM • 33780 views

Scandalous Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Ireland's representative will sing a song written by a Russian

Singer Emmi will represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song “Laika Party”. One of the authors of the song about the Soviet space dog is Larisa Tormi, a Russian woman living in Ireland.

Culture • February 12, 11:58 AM • 30095 views

“Kayak to Eurovision and Jesus on stage": memes from the National Selection

Social networks are full of memes after the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Users paid special attention to the image of the host Vasyl Baidak and his “wedding” costume.

Culture • February 9, 12:09 PM • 110610 views

Swiss intelligence reveals new Russian schemes for purchasing sanctioned goods

The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service has uncovered Russia's attempts to purchase sanctioned goods through third countries. The main intermediaries are Turkey, Serbia, India, Central Asian countries and China.

Economy • February 9, 09:23 AM • 40025 views

“Diya withstood a record number of requests during the national selection for Eurovision 2025

More than 300 thousand Ukrainians voted through Diia in the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. At the peak of voting, the app processed 18 thousand requests per second instead of the usual 800-900.

Society • February 8, 11:39 PM • 35271 views

Ukraine will be represented by Ziferblat at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

The song “Bird Of Pray” by Ziferblat has won the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The winner was determined by the jury and viewers, including 362.4 thousand votes via Diia.

Culture • February 8, 09:28 PM • 40739 views

Today Ukraine will choose a representative for Eurovision 2025: where to watch the final and how to vote

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025 will take place today at 18:30. The show will feature 10 finalists and Ukrainian showbiz stars, and the winner will be determined by the jury and viewers via Diia and SMS.

Society • February 8, 01:55 PM • 107543 views

FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

Designer Ivan Frolov is designing a costume for the Eurovision Song Contest finalist KHAYAT. The image will include the symbols of the morning dawn and golden strings, reflecting the concept of the artist's performance.

Society • February 7, 04:21 PM • 120041 views