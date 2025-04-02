Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new tariffs for certain countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%, reports UNN.
Details
So, if you look at it, China, the first row, 67% is the duties levied on the US, including currency manipulation and trade barriers. So, 67%, so we will charge reduced reciprocal duties of 34%, I think, in other words, they charge us, we charge them, we charge them less, so how can someone be upset, they will be upset because we never charge anything from anyone, but now we will charge from the European Union, they are very tough, very tough traders, you know that you think of the European Union as a very friendly partner, they are ripping us off, it's so sad to say, it's so pathetic that we will charge them 20%, so we will charge them, in fact, half
According to him, the USA will introduce duties for:
Vietnam - 46%;
Taiwan - 32%;
Japan - 24%;
South Korea - 25%;
Thailand - 36%;
Switzerland - 31%;
Malaysia - 24%;
Cambodia - 49%;
Great Britain - 10%;
South Africa - 30%.
The full list of duties is below
Reminder
US President Donald Trump said that at midnight the US will introduce a 25% duty on all foreign cars from foreign countries.
