Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation

Ukraine has handed over lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing persons to the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey, Mehmet Akarca, for verification and repatriation. This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, as reported by UNN.

Recently, together with the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey, Mehmet Akarca, I held an online meeting with the coordinators of families of prisoners of war and missing persons. We discussed the transfer to the Turkish side of lists of Ukrainians who are in Russian captivity and those who are missing. - Lubinets wrote.

Ukraine seeks to resume prisoner exchanges with Turkey's help

According to him, the lists include categories that we submit for verification or repatriation:

prisoners of war;

missing persons under special circumstances;

seriously ill and seriously wounded;

those held captive the longest;

illegally detained civilians in the Russian Federation.

We compile the lists independently through the Coordination Headquarters. Families do not need to write a separate appeal to our Office - the main thing is to fill in everything in the personal account of the Coordination Headquarters. Check in your personal account whether all data about your relative is entered and up-to-date - whether the state of health, the term of captivity, the date of disappearance are taken into account. If something is not entered or has changed - be sure to update it. Also, you can contact through coordinators, public organizations that represent the interests of military families, providing them with all information about your relative. This helps, but does not replace official lists - all data is synchronized with the information system of the Coordination Headquarters. - added Lubinets.

Recall

The Coordination Headquarters for the first time published data on more than 10,000 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine over almost four years of war. In the incomplete year 2025, more Russians were captured than in 2022 and 2023 combined.