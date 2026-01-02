$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
04:10 PM • 310 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 3186 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 13232 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 21542 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 18586 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 56466 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 82802 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61974 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56550 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 186909 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 21183 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 5486 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 13980 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 19150 views
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia region10:40 AM • 4512 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 19418 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 41422 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 58629 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 186909 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 107783 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34954 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43908 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 44081 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 107783 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 42256 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
DJI Mavic

Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Ukraine handed over lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing persons to the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey, Mehmet Akarca. This was done for verification and repatriation, including the seriously ill and civilians.

Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation

Ukraine has handed over lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing persons to the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey, Mehmet Akarca, for verification and repatriation. This was announced by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, as reported by UNN.

Recently, together with the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey, Mehmet Akarca, I held an online meeting with the coordinators of families of prisoners of war and missing persons. We discussed the transfer to the Turkish side of lists of Ukrainians who are in Russian captivity and those who are missing.

- Lubinets wrote.

Ukraine seeks to resume prisoner exchanges with Turkey's help01.01.26, 19:05 • 3968 views

According to him, the lists include categories that we submit for verification or repatriation:

  • prisoners of war;
    • missing persons under special circumstances;
      • seriously ill and seriously wounded;
        • those held captive the longest;
          • illegally detained civilians in the Russian Federation.

            We compile the lists independently through the Coordination Headquarters. Families do not need to write a separate appeal to our Office - the main thing is to fill in everything in the personal account of the Coordination Headquarters. Check in your personal account whether all data about your relative is entered and up-to-date - whether the state of health, the term of captivity, the date of disappearance are taken into account. If something is not entered or has changed - be sure to update it. Also, you can contact through coordinators, public organizations that represent the interests of military families, providing them with all information about your relative. This helps, but does not replace official lists - all data is synchronized with the information system of the Coordination Headquarters.

            - added Lubinets.

            Recall

            The Coordination Headquarters for the first time published data on more than 10,000 Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine over almost four years of war. In the incomplete year 2025, more Russians were captured than in 2022 and 2023 combined.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
            War in Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada
            Turkey
            Ukraine