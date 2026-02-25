Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with US President Donald Trump, in particular, they discussed issues that representatives will work on tomorrow, February 26, in Geneva at a bilateral meeting, as well as preparations for the next meeting of negotiating teams in full in a trilateral format at the very beginning of March. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I just spoke with US President Donald Trump. President Trump's representatives – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner – were also on the call. Our teams are working hard now, and I thanked them for all their efforts and such involvement in the negotiations, in the work to end the war. And we highly appreciate the PURL program - Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that this winter is the most difficult for Ukraine, but missiles for air defense systems that Ukraine can purchase from the United States are very helpful in overcoming all these challenges and protecting lives.

We discussed the issues that our representatives will work on tomorrow in Geneva at a bilateral meeting, as well as preparations for the next meeting of negotiating teams in full in a trilateral format at the very beginning of March. We expect that it will allow us to move to negotiations at the level of leaders. President Trump supports such a sequence of steps. Only in this way can all complex and sensitive issues be resolved and the war finally ended - Zelenskyy added.

