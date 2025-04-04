Charles III

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14279 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25352 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62927 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120977 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389582 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213457 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244067 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255015 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71445 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21411 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43417 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129302 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13289 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129463 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210883 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389582 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253201 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309089 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1956 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12596 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43535 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71555 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56828 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Charles III

