81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.
A video of Princess Charlotte and her cousin Mia Tindall has gone viral on TikTok, impressing royal fans with their strong friendship. They are often seen together at important events.
King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.
The King of Great Britain spent some time in the hospital due to the side effects of cancer treatment. However, on the morning of March 28, he was spotted on the streets of London.
King Charles III was hospitalised due to an adverse reaction to treatment, but doctors see no cause for concern. Despite this, future measures may be adjusted to support the monarch's health.
Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. It is unknown whether he will be able to lead Easter services or make a visit to Turkey in May.
The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.
New Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced elections for April 28 following Trudeau's resignation. The rise to power comes amid political challenges and threats from the United States.
Donald Trump "cooled off" to Great Britain after King Charles III's meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham Palace. The former US president felt "less special" because of this meeting.
The Prime Minister of Canada does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. Canada will continue to support Ukraine by all means possible.
The President of Ukraine met with the King of Great Britain at Sandringham Palace. The visit took place against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions with the United States and the summit in London to support Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives in London to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On Sunday, he is scheduled to meet with King Charles III and other European allies.
On February 24, the British government plans to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine and additional sanctions against the terrorist russian federation.
A former employee spoke about Meghan Markle's intentions to become a defender of the poor, like Princess Diana. The Duchess failed to adapt to royal duties and rules.
The royal couple is on an official visit to Italy to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. The visit will include an audience with the Pope and a visit to the Sistine Chapel.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose. The newborn took 11th place in the line to the British throne.
Prince Charles gave Meghan Markle the nickname “Wolfram” because of her resilient character and steadfastness. It was a sign of respect and a way to welcome her to the royal family.
News Group Newspapers has agreed to a settlement with Prince Harry over unlawful interference with his privacy. The company will pay substantial compensation for surveillance and phone hacking between 1996 and 2011.
Prince William has congratulated Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday by posting a touching message and a new photo. He recognized her strength of spirit over the past year as she battled cancer.
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her own reality show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. In the program, she will share tips on cooking, gardening, and handicrafts with celebrity guests.
Sir Stephen Fry was awarded a knighthood for his charitable work in the field of mental health. Carey Mulligan and Sarah Lancashire became Commanders of the British Empire for their contributions to the dramatic arts.
The British government and Buckingham Palace are preparing an invitation to Trump for a second state visit after his possible return to the White House. Such a visit may not take place until 2026 due to King Charles III's schedule.
The royal family attended a traditional Christmas service in Sandringham, but without Prince Andrew. Princess Kate, who is battling cancer, impressed the audience with her look in an elegant green coat.
U. S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wished Ukrainians a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, wearing a dress with embroidery. She emphasized the importance of the partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine at this historic moment.
Buckingham Palace has reported positive dynamics in King Charles' cancer treatment. In 2025, Charles plans to resume a full program of public duties, including foreign visits.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have published a Christmas card and will not appear at the traditional dinner at Buckingham Palace. The family is already in Norfolk with their children.
Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas have received a British knighthood. The director and producer were awarded the titles of knight and dame for their contribution to cinema.
The son of Elizabeth II was asked not to attend the Christmas celebration in Sandringham because of the scandal with the Chinese businessman spy. Prince Andrew has maintained a close relationship with Chris Young for years.
Prince Andrew may not attend the traditional Christmas walk because of the H6 Chinese spy scandal. King Charles is outraged that his brother has dragged the monarchy into a high-profile scandal again.
The Jamaican government has submitted a bill to remove King Charles from the post of head of state. The country plans to move to a republican form of government through a referendum.