King Charles III opened the first LGBT+ memorial in Britain: honored servicemen dismissed due to sexual orientation

King Charles III of Great Britain participated for the first time since his coronation in a public event dedicated to supporting the LGBT+ community. In central England, the monarch solemnly unveiled a memorial in honor of servicemen and women who suffered discrimination and were discharged from the army due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

The grand opening took place on October 27, in the presence of the King, veterans, and government representatives.

A Ministry of Defense spokesperson told the BBC that the authorities "deeply regret" the unfair treatment of those affected by the ban, and that their experiences "do not reflect modern values and an inclusive culture."

The new memorial is called "The Open Letter". It is dedicated not only to those who suffered from the discriminatory law, but also to modern LGBT+ servicemen and women who serve openly today.

The monument is located in the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire – a place where various categories of British veterans are honored.

Until 2000, service in the British armed forces – army, navy, and air force – was prohibited for people who belonged to the LGBT+ community or were even suspected of having a non-traditional orientation.

Those who were exposed or merely suspected were dishonorably discharged, tried by military tribunals, and sometimes even imprisoned. Such cases occurred as late as the mid-1990s – specifically, in 1995.

The ban was lifted only in 2000 after a decision by the European Court of Human Rights, which found the British government's policy to be a violation of human rights.

