Publications
Exclusives
Publications
UNN Lite
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Find out how to decorate your home for the New Year if you can't put up a Christmas tree. UNN offers six alternative options for creating a festive atmosphere.

How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree

New Year stands out among holidays for its special, warm atmosphere. Therefore, people have long decorated their homes to create comfort and a New Year's mood, but what if you don't want to or can't put up a Christmas tree? There are many ways to maintain the New Year's mood and coziness, and UNN will tell you about the best of them.

Coniferous branches

A great solution and a wonderful alternative to a Christmas tree would be to put a couple of coniferous branches in a vase. This will help preserve the New Year's tradition and the coziness of the holiday.

Garlands

Garlands always create a special atmosphere and coziness. There are many ways to decorate a home with their help. You can hang them on the wall, experimenting with shapes, inscriptions, and colors.

Candles

Scented candles, for example, with orange, cinnamon, or pine, will create the perfect New Year's atmosphere.

Snowflakes

Now you can find decorations for every taste, including snowflakes. They can be glued anywhere, on windows, on walls, or, a more original option, tie a thread to them and attach them to the ceiling with tape. This will create the impression that they are levitating in the air.

Wreath

A New Year's wreath, like in American movies, usually hung on doors, will also help maintain coziness and a New Year's mood.

Christmas tree made of photos

New Year, for most, is a family holiday. Therefore, a good option would be to make a Christmas tree from family photos. This will not only preserve the New Year's mood but also create an atmosphere of closeness.

Oleksandra Mesenko

SocietyLife hackPublications
New Year