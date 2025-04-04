In the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a civilian car near Stepnohirsk. The driver was injured, the car was completely destroyed. The man was given assistance.
Air defense activity has been recorded in the Zaporizhzhia region. Residents are urged not to leave shelters until the all-clear signal and to remain calm.
In a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy drone hit civilian cars. A 45-year-old man died, and two other people, a man and a woman, were injured.
A Russian drone struck civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a civilian. Head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov reported another crime by the Russians.
As a result of the enemy's terrorist attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region, a woman was killed and five people were injured. Rockets and air bombs destroyed houses in various settlements.
As a result of the enemy shelling of the frontline community, three people were injured. A 74-year-old woman in a state of moderate severity was taken to the hospital.
Russian occupiers struck civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a woman. Residential buildings and social facilities were destroyed.
On March 31, Russian troops launched five CAB strikes on one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, the consequences are being clarified.
As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a 19-year-old local resident was wounded. Currently, his condition is stable, there is no threat to his life, he has been given all the necessary assistance.
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility and country houses caught fire. Houses in Kushugum and Zaporizhzhia were destroyed by the blast wave.
Explosions are reported in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, announced an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia and the active work of air defense forces.
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia district with kamikaze drones, injuring a 58-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. Damage to houses and infrastructure was also recorded as a result of the shelling.
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places until the alarm is canceled.
As a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia on March 23, a 54-year-old woman was wounded. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot, and she refused hospitalization.
On the evening of March 23, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov. The explosion occurred during an air raid alert.
Russian troops launched four KAB strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district, causing a fire and leaving several villages without electricity. Emergency services are working at the scene.
The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 14 after a massive Russian attack. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that residents continue to seek medical attention.
A 38-year-old woman died in Zaporizhzhia, who was seriously injured during a night attack by the Russians. Doctors fought for her life for more than 10 hours, the total number of victims is 3.
Two people, including a 14-year-old child, died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian shelling. The number of injured has increased to nine, including a nine-month-old baby.
Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the work of air defense and called for staying in safe places due to a possible massive attack by enemy drones.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported at least four explosions in frontline settlements. The authorities urge citizens to stay in safe places.
The head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported explosions in the region and urged people to stay in safe places until the alarm is canceled. There is a threat of guided aerial bombs.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring two men. The victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance, and their condition is assessed as moderate.
The first Security Center, which will serve 13 settlements, has started operating in Zaporizhzhia. It includes a community police officer, a fire brigade, a dispatch center and a shelter.
The Russian army attacked a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility. More than 3,000 subscribers without electricity, three villages without water supply.
An important infrastructure object in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Russian occupiers attacked the village of Blakytnye in the Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs. As a result of the strike, two men aged 65 and 67 were injured, and two houses were partially destroyed.
Due to the Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, about 2,000 subscribers in the villages of Matviyivka and Lutserna are left without gas. Rescuers have localized the fire, and 210,000 subscribers and 500 enterprises are already receiving gas in normal mode.
Russian troops launched about 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the region on Saturday evening. As a result of the attack, critical infrastructure was damaged, and there may be restrictions on gas and heating supply.
Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire. Rescuers and medics arrived at the scene.