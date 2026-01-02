The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Igor Kostyukov, met with a representative of the military attaché's office at the US Embassy in Moscow and handed over materials with decrypted data on the routing and controller of a Ukrainian drone, which was allegedly shot down on December 29 over the Novgorod region during the repulsion of a UAV attack on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the decryption, made by specialists of the Russian special services, of the memory content of the navigation controllers of the data of unmanned aerial vehicles "unambiguously confirmed that the target of the attack was the complex of buildings of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region."

We want to hand over to you the controller and the description of this controller, made by our specialists. We believe that this step will remove all questions and contribute to establishing the truth. - stated the head of the GRU of the Russian Federation.

It is indicated that in the footage distributed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Kostyukov stated that he invited a representative of the US military attaché's office in Moscow on an important issue.

"We want to inform you. We found fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles that carried out this attack. The navigation systems in these unmanned aerial vehicles are well preserved and technically sound," said the head of the GRU of the Russian Federation.

Context

On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about the drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on the residence of the Russian leader.

France doubts Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence due to lack of evidence