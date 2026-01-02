$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The head of the Russian GRU handed over to the representative of the US military attaché materials with decrypted routing data of a Ukrainian drone. Russian special services claim that the target of the attack was Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residence

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Igor Kostyukov, met with a representative of the military attaché's office at the US Embassy in Moscow and handed over materials with decrypted data on the routing and controller of a Ukrainian drone, which was allegedly shot down on December 29 over the Novgorod region during the repulsion of a UAV attack on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that the decryption, made by specialists of the Russian special services, of the memory content of the navigation controllers of the data of unmanned aerial vehicles "unambiguously confirmed that the target of the attack was the complex of buildings of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region."

We want to hand over to you the controller and the description of this controller, made by our specialists. We believe that this step will remove all questions and contribute to establishing the truth.

- stated the head of the GRU of the Russian Federation.

It is indicated that in the footage distributed by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Kostyukov stated that he invited a representative of the US military attaché's office in Moscow on an important issue.

"We want to inform you. We found fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles that carried out this attack. The navigation systems in these unmanned aerial vehicles are well preserved and technically sound," said the head of the GRU of the Russian Federation.

Context

On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly  attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would review its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged  attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about the drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to  Kremlin aide Yuriy Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it.

Spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, refused to provide  evidence of a UAV attack on the residence of the Russian leader.

France doubts Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence due to lack of evidence30.12.25, 23:20 • 8597 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine