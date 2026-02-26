The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump

The legendary band "The Rolling Stones" officially refuted the claims of the documentary producer about Melania Trump regarding the use of their song "Gimme Shelter". According to a band representative, the musicians did not participate in approving the track, and permission for its use was granted only by the rights-holding company ABKCO Music & Records. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Earlier, producer Mark Beckman claimed in an interview with Variety that frontman Mick Jagger allegedly approved the use of the song. The film begins with a scene at Mar-a-Lago to the tune of "Gimme Shelter," which made the statements about the band's involvement particularly resonant.

The Rolling Stones have repeatedly opposed the use of their music at Donald Trump's political events. A similar position has previously been expressed by other famous artists, including Guns N' Roses, Grace Jones, the heirs of Prince, Neil Young, and Bruce Springsteen.

Thus, the main musical conflict surrounding the film was the use of the iconic song without the direct consent of the band, which attracted the attention of the media and music fans.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar, who played with Bob Marley and The Rolling Stones, died at the age of 73. He was found unconscious on Monday morning.