The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 4580 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 9120 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 10955 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 19935 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 15073 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 72272 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 40543 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 49903 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63208 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 54052 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.5m/s
77%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine to receive liquefied natural gas via Klaipeda for the first time by end of March - ShmyhalFebruary 26, 08:51 AM • 6028 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 36499 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 36207 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 6764 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 16176 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 19926 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 16212 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 72264 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 66723 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 71588 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 116 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 36522 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 48726 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 51410 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 56678 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
Film

The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Rolling Stones have officially denied claims by the producer of a documentary about Melania Trump regarding the use of their song "Gimme Shelter." Permission to use the track was granted solely by the rights-holding company ABKCO Music & Records, without the band's involvement.

The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump

The legendary band "The Rolling Stones" officially refuted the claims of the documentary producer about Melania Trump regarding the use of their song "Gimme Shelter". According to a band representative, the musicians did not participate in approving the track, and permission for its use was granted only by the rights-holding company ABKCO Music & Records. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Earlier, producer Mark Beckman claimed in an interview with Variety that frontman Mick Jagger allegedly approved the use of the song. The film begins with a scene at Mar-a-Lago to the tune of "Gimme Shelter," which made the statements about the band's involvement particularly resonant.

The Rolling Stones have repeatedly opposed the use of their music at Donald Trump's political events. A similar position has previously been expressed by other famous artists, including Guns N' Roses, Grace Jones, the heirs of Prince, Neil Young, and Bruce Springsteen.

Thus, the main musical conflict surrounding the film was the use of the iconic song without the direct consent of the band, which attracted the attention of the media and music fans.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar, who played with Bob Marley and The Rolling Stones, died at the age of 73. He was found unconscious on Monday morning.

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Melania Trump
Musician
Film
The Guardian
Donald Trump