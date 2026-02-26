Photo: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine have published information about ten Russian public figures who publicly support Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and justify the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

All information is available in the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" section of the War&Sanctions portal: it covers artists, journalists, writers, and media figures who systematically promote Kremlin narratives, legitimize war crimes, and cooperate with the ruling regime of the Russian Federation and occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Among the individuals featured on the portal are the following:

Sergey Mikheev - Russian political scientist, radio and TV presenter, member of the central council of the "Fair Russia" party. In public speeches, he denies Ukraine's right to exist, emphasizing that along the border with the Russian Federation "there should be scorched earth, a dead zone," and the city of Sumy "should be wiped off the face of the earth";

Maxim Kalashnikov (Vladimir Kucherenko) - journalist, writer, producer of the YouTube channel "Roy TV", member of the Izborsk Club and author of anti-Ukrainian books, including "Independent Ukraine: The Collapse of the Project". In his works, he systematically calls for the liquidation of Ukrainian independence;

Roman Antonovsky - blogger, writer, propagandist for the "Tsargrad" TV channel, author of the Telegram channel "Sons of the Monarchy", which promotes the concept of the "Russian world" and justifies the annexation of Ukrainian territories. In the book "Alpha Male. Kill Them, President!" he positions Putin as a "superhero" and "savior of the empire."

Currently, the "Kremlin's Mouthpieces" database on the War&Sanctions portal contains information on 176 Russian propagandists.

Recall

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine published information about Russian propagandists who supported the war and occupation of Ukrainian territories. Among them are actors, singers, theater and ballet artists, producers, composers, and public figures.