08:30 AM
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin moves to systemic influence on African states - intelligence

Russia is intensifying its information influence in Nigeria through the African Initiative agency, using tactics honed in other African countries. The goal is to delegitimize state institutions ahead of the 2027 elections and foster anti-Western sentiment.

Politics • 12:55 PM • 260 views
US refuses to resume trade talks with Canada

US President Donald Trump announced that there are no plans to resume trade talks with Canada. This happened after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for a political advertisement in Ontario.

Economy • 08:47 AM • 2432 views
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Bloomberg

Canada has filed a lawsuit to confiscate a Russian An-124 aircraft, which has been at Toronto airport since February 2022. If the court proceedings are successfully completed, the aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine.

Politics • November 1, 01:41 AM • 16805 views
Bulgaria halts oil product exports to EU due to sanctions against "Lukoil"

The National Assembly of Bulgaria approved a bill to suspend the export of oil products to European Union member states. This decision is motivated by the need to ensure the country's energy security and the stability of the domestic fuel market.

Economy • November 1, 12:05 AM • 4274 views
Could not have happened without the involvement of Rosatom specialists: Sybiha on Russian shelling of Ukrainian NPP substations

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian shelling of Ukrainian NPP substations could not have happened without the involvement of Rosatom specialists. The IAEA confirmed damage to substations that ensure the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

War in Ukraine • October 31, 09:05 PM • 3746 views
Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has launched over 160 attacks on Russia's fuel infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian forces have carried out over 160 attacks on the enemy's fuel infrastructure. Hundreds of operations have also been conducted against the Russian war machine.

War in Ukraine • October 31, 07:06 PM • 3470 views
Trump denied Orban relief from sanctions against Russian oil

US President Donald Trump denied Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban relief from sanctions against Russian oil. Orban requested an exemption from the sanctions, but Trump did not grant the waiver.

Politics • October 31, 06:45 PM • 8270 views
Venezuela has requested urgent military support from Russia, China, and Iran amid a potential conflict with the United States

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has appealed to Russia, China, and Iran for assistance in strengthening the country's military capabilities. He is requesting defensive radars, aircraft repairs, and possibly missiles, amid a potential conflict with the United States.

News of the World • October 31, 05:42 PM • 17739 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media

The Pentagon has approved providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, believing it will not affect American stockpiles. However, the final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who is hesitant due to the potential impact on relations with the US and Russia.

War in Ukraine • October 31, 05:29 PM • 40195 views
Sanctioned yacht of Russian oligarch sold to family of Donald Trump's partner

The 106-meter superyacht Amadea, which belonged to sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, was sold at auction on September 10. The new owner is the family of billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a business partner of US President Donald Trump.

News of the World • October 31, 04:40 PM • 5426 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and manufacturers and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex from Russia, China, and Iran

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on imposing sanctions. The restrictions apply to 14 pro-Russian propagandists and 10 individuals and 31 legal entities that support the Russian military-industrial complex.

Politics • October 31, 02:19 PM • 3322 views
Russia to lose up to $20 billion from state budget after 19th sanctions package – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that the 19th package of sanctions will lead to a loss of up to $20 billion for the Russian state budget. This will reduce budget revenues that finance the war.

Society • October 31, 01:41 PM • 4894 views
Lithuanian Railways to cease transportation of products from Russian company Lukoil

"Lithuanian Railways" (LTG) is halting the transportation of Lukoil oil products due to sanctions imposed by the US and Great Britain. Last year, LTG transported about 345,000 tons of this Russian manufacturer's products to Kaliningrad.

News of the World • October 31, 01:21 PM • 2738 views
Zelenskyy approved directions for sanctions work against Russia: key points named

Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the main directions of further sanctions work against Russia after a meeting with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the SBU, and the Foreign Intelligence Service. He instructed to rectify the absence of sanctions against Russian enterprises involved in weapons production and to work more actively with international partners to synchronize sanctions.

Society • October 31, 01:12 PM • 3110 views
Sanctions must be imposed on 65 key ships of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's shadow fleet numbers more than 1,500 vessels, of which 340 are key, and 65 require immediate sanctions. Canada, Britain, Australia, Japan, and the EU are helping with this by reducing imports from the Russian Federation.

Society • October 31, 12:40 PM • 3330 views
Orban to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will try next week to persuade US President Donald Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from sanctions on Russian oil. Landlocked Hungary claims there are no viable alternatives to Russian oil.

Politics • October 31, 10:49 AM • 3128 views
Spain to host "secret and closed" summit of "coalition of the willing" - report

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organizing a closed summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on November 4 to discuss further assistance to Ukraine. The meeting, at the level of Director Generals from 35 countries, will focus on increasing support and security guarantees.

Politics • October 31, 10:48 AM • 2950 views
"There were completely different wordings and assessments": Putin's spokesman commented on the cancellation of the meeting with Trump in Hungary

Dmitry Peskov commented on reports of the cancellation of the meeting between Putin and Trump in Budapest on October 31. He urged to "focus on official wordings, not on media assessments."

Politics • October 31, 10:29 AM • 8368 views
Indian Oil refinery resumed purchases of Russian oil from non-sanctioned companies despite US pressure - Reuters

Indian Oil Corp. , India's largest refiner, purchased five cargoes of Russian oil for December delivery from companies not subject to sanctions. This happened after the company canceled seven to eight cargoes of Russian oil due to recent US sanctions.

Economy • October 31, 09:49 AM • 2924 views
Oil prices fall for third consecutive month amid strong dollar and ample supply

Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0. 55% and 0.71% respectively, heading for their third monthly decline. A strengthening dollar and a slowdown in manufacturing activity in China affected the market, while increased supply from OPEC+ and the US offset the impact of sanctions.

Economy • October 31, 06:33 AM • 2804 views
US and Chinese Defense Chiefs Hagset and Dong Jun held talks after Trump-Xi "truce"

Following the truce between the Chinese and American leaders, the heads of the defense ministries, Pete Hagset and Dong Jun, held a meeting.

Politics • October 31, 03:28 AM • 3682 views
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in Florida

A JetBlue passenger plane made an emergency landing at Tampa Airport after a sudden loss of altitude. Injured passengers were hospitalized, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

News of the World • October 31, 01:26 AM • 22136 views
Colombian President Gustavo Petro's plane refused refueling due to US sanctions

Colombian President Petro's plane was delayed in Madrid after an American airline refused to refuel his Boeing 737-700 in Cabo Verde. The incident was a manifestation of the US Treasury Department's sanctions against the Colombian leader over alleged ties to drug trafficking.

News of the World • October 31, 12:40 AM • 3754 views
Lithuania again suspended air traffic over Vilnius due to balloons from Belarus

Lithuanian authorities temporarily closed the airspace over Vilnius due to balloons from Belarus, which was the sixth such incident in October. This led to two flights being turned back and increased control at the border with Belarus.

News of the World • October 30, 10:11 PM • 3192 views
Russian oil product exports collapsed to their lowest level since 2022 – sanctions and drone strikes hit Russian energy – Bloomberg

Russian seaborne oil product exports fell to 1. 89 million barrels per day, the lowest level in three years. The reason was disruptions at refineries, sanctions, and Ukrainian drone strikes.

Economy • October 30, 09:20 PM • 3270 views
New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea

New Zealand imposes sanctions on 65 more shadow fleet vessels and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

Economy • October 30, 08:19 PM • 1548 views
US Senate votes against Trump's global tariffs on 100 countries

The US Senate voted to repeal Trump's global tariffs in international trade. A bipartisan resolution to repeal the tariffs imposed by the US President was approved. This is the third time in a week that Republican votes have joined Democrats on US trade policy.

Economy • October 30, 08:14 PM • 2758 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Buckingham Palace has officially revoked Prince Andrew's titles; he is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. He will lose his status as a member of the royal family and move to the private Sandringham estate.

News of the World • October 30, 07:41 PM • 45849 views
Ukraine is in contact with the EU regarding the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is already in contact with the European Union regarding the 20th package of sanctions, providing its proposals. President Zelenskyy emphasized that the effect of American and European sanctions against Russian oil companies is palpable.

Politics • October 30, 06:25 PM • 2880 views
US sanctions 'human smuggling' network operating from Mexico

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned a Cancun-based organization involved in "human smuggling," having trafficked thousands of people into the United States. The group is also accused of drug trafficking, bribery, and money laundering.

News of the World • October 30, 05:04 PM • 3108 views