Erdogan calls on US to return Turkey to F-35 fighter program

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan insists on the country's reintegration into the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. In his written comments for Bloomberg, the Turkish leader called Ankara's exclusion "unfair" and emphasized that this step would strengthen NATO's security, UNN writes.

Details

Erdoğan said that he discussed this issue directly with Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House in September. According to the Turkish president, Trump's return to power opens up the possibility of putting bilateral relations on a "more reasonable and constructive footing."

Turkey plans to return S-400 systems to Russia for American F-35 fighters

Ankara seeks to obtain the aircraft for which it had already paid part of the funds before its participation was suspended due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Erdoğan emphasized that access to modern fighter jets is critically important for the Alliance's defense capabilities and the restoration of a strategic partnership with Washington.

Obstacles from Israel

At the same time, the potential deal faces serious opposition. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel stated on January 5, 2026, that her country has reservations about supplying F-35s to Turkey. Israel's main argument is the use of unique Israeli-origin technologies in the aircraft, which Tel Aviv is not ready to share with Ankara.

US Ambassador: Turkey must abandon Russian S-400s to get F-35s

With Trump's return to office, there is an opportunity to put relations between Turkey and the United States on a more reasonable and constructive footing. Turkey's acquisition of F-35 aircraft, for which it has already paid, and its reintegration into the program are important and necessary. - Erdoğan noted.

Trump urged Erdogan to abandon Russian oil and gas