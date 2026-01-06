Erdogan calls on US to return Turkey to F-35 fighter program
Turkish President Erdogan insists on the country's reintegration into the F-35 program, which he discussed with Donald Trump. Ankara seeks to obtain the aircraft for which it has already paid part of the funds, but Israel opposes it due to the use of unique technologies in the aircraft.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan insists on the country's reintegration into the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. In his written comments for Bloomberg, the Turkish leader called Ankara's exclusion "unfair" and emphasized that this step would strengthen NATO's security, UNN writes.
Erdoğan said that he discussed this issue directly with Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House in September. According to the Turkish president, Trump's return to power opens up the possibility of putting bilateral relations on a "more reasonable and constructive footing."
Ankara seeks to obtain the aircraft for which it had already paid part of the funds before its participation was suspended due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Erdoğan emphasized that access to modern fighter jets is critically important for the Alliance's defense capabilities and the restoration of a strategic partnership with Washington.
Obstacles from Israel
At the same time, the potential deal faces serious opposition. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel stated on January 5, 2026, that her country has reservations about supplying F-35s to Turkey. Israel's main argument is the use of unique Israeli-origin technologies in the aircraft, which Tel Aviv is not ready to share with Ankara.
With Trump's return to office, there is an opportunity to put relations between Turkey and the United States on a more reasonable and constructive footing. Turkey's acquisition of F-35 aircraft, for which it has already paid, and its reintegration into the program are important and necessary.
