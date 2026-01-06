Erdogan calls on US to return Turkey to F-35 fighter program

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 7834 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 27375 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 52815 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 32181 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 36142 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 40985 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 101449 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70323 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95344 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99543 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia condemns US for "aggression against Venezuela" and demands release of Maduro - NebenzyaJanuary 5, 04:12 PM • 3456 views
Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court remanded suspect without bailJanuary 5, 05:02 PM • 4192 views
NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrowJanuary 5, 05:31 PM • 5322 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 12736 views
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 3900 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 12783 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 52815 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 38610 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 101449 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 160092 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US09:31 PM • 2624 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 55635 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50085 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 46681 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 54784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
S-400 missile system

Erdogan calls on US to return Turkey to F-35 fighter program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Turkish President Erdogan insists on the country's reintegration into the F-35 program, which he discussed with Donald Trump. Ankara seeks to obtain the aircraft for which it has already paid part of the funds, but Israel opposes it due to the use of unique technologies in the aircraft.

Erdogan calls on US to return Turkey to F-35 fighter program

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan insists on the country's reintegration into the US-led F-35 fighter jet program. In his written comments for Bloomberg, the Turkish leader called Ankara's exclusion "unfair" and emphasized that this step would strengthen NATO's security, UNN writes.

Details

Erdoğan said that he discussed this issue directly with Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House in September. According to the Turkish president, Trump's return to power opens up the possibility of putting bilateral relations on a "more reasonable and constructive footing."

Turkey plans to return S-400 systems to Russia for American F-35 fighters17.12.25, 21:28 • 11345 views

Ankara seeks to obtain the aircraft for which it had already paid part of the funds before its participation was suspended due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Erdoğan emphasized that access to modern fighter jets is critically important for the Alliance's defense capabilities and the restoration of a strategic partnership with Washington.

Obstacles from Israel

At the same time, the potential deal faces serious opposition. Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel stated on January 5, 2026, that her country has reservations about supplying F-35s to Turkey. Israel's main argument is the use of unique Israeli-origin technologies in the aircraft, which Tel Aviv is not ready to share with Ankara.

US Ambassador: Turkey must abandon Russian S-400s to get F-35s10.12.25, 08:24 • 3144 views

With Trump's return to office, there is an opportunity to put relations between Turkey and the United States on a more reasonable and constructive footing. Turkey's acquisition of F-35 aircraft, for which it has already paid, and its reintegration into the program are important and necessary.

- Erdoğan noted.

Trump urged Erdogan to abandon Russian oil and gas25.09.25, 19:35 • 4317 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
US Elections
Israel
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
White House
NATO
S-400 missile system
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey