"He would be much more useful if he ended the war against Ukraine": Trump on his conversation with Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to be helpful in resolving the war in the Middle East, but he would be much more helpful if he ended his war against Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, telling reporters the details of his conversation with Putin, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, there is "great hatred" between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and "it seems they cannot agree on anything."

We, of course, talked about the Middle East. And he (Putin - ed.) wants to be helpful. I said: "You could be even more helpful if you ended the war between Ukraine and Russia. That would be more helpful." - said the US President.

He added that the conversation was good, and Putin seeks to act "very constructively."

Recall

The US President initiated a conversation about resolving conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. The parties had a substantive exchange of views "in a constructive format."

