Vladimir Putin

07:57 PM • 10739 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 22596 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 20654 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 17253 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 28412 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 74962 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 47676 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 74631 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47513 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 131888 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

News by theme
Putin and Zelenskyy's meeting could take place by the end of August - Axios

The White House hopes to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.

Politics • 10:34 PM • 288 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times

Ukraine will not accept any deal, including territorial concessions to Russia, and insists on a ceasefire. Kyiv also rejects Putin's proposal to freeze the front line and demands full compensation for damages.

Politics • 10:11 PM • 5530 views
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - Axios

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. Trump discussed the idea of a trilateral summit involving Putin and Zelenskyy.

Politics • 09:50 PM • 1414 views
Meeting at the White House concluded, but leaders remain there - sources

The meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders at the White House has concluded. Earlier, Trump interrupted talks with Europeans for a call with Putin.

Politics • 09:02 PM • 1798 views
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILD

US President Donald Trump interrupted talks with Europeans to call Vladimir Putin. After this, the negotiations are to be continued.

Politics • 08:45 PM • 3278 views
"The next steps will be more difficult": Merz commented on the White House meeting

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the meeting in Washington with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European partners "good. " He emphasized the need to pressure Russia and conclude a truce before further negotiations.

Politics • 08:31 PM • 1848 views
Trump expresses optimism about ending the war in Ukraine, but leaves room for disappointment - CNN

Donald Trump is optimistic about a quick trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Trump also allows himself the possibility of being "disappointed" if negotiations to end the war in Ukraine reach a dead end, for example, due to the Kremlin's positions.

Politics • 08:24 PM • 1880 views
Finnish President Stubb: In the last two weeks, we have made more progress than in three and a half years

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced significant progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks. He recalled Finland's historical experience in relations with Russia and expressed confidence in finding a solution in 2025.

Politics • 08:16 PM • 1474 views
Merz to Trump: we would like a truce to happen before the next meeting on Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Donald Trump to influence Vladimir Putin to achieve a truce before the next trilateral meeting. Trump replied that a truce was not part of his previous wars, but he would consider such an option.

Politics • 07:50 PM • 1862 views
French President named one of the security guarantees in Ukraine and Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with the leaders of the USA, Ukraine, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and the head of the European Commission. Macron emphasized the importance of a strong Ukrainian army.

Politics • 07:50 PM • 1796 views
Bloomberg: leaders at meeting with Trump have different visions on ceasefire

Trump believes that ceasefire negotiations can be resolved in a few weeks. The US leader sees a possibility of resolving the conflict, despite differences among leaders.

Politics • 07:45 PM • 1828 views
Zelenskyy: "Sensitive issues, including territorial ones, we will discuss at the leaders' level during a trilateral meeting"

President Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues would be discussed at a trilateral meeting involving Trump and Putin. Trump is ready to join if the parties agree.

Politics • 07:39 PM • 2446 views
Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPD

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, reported a shock among Russian war correspondents who expected Ukraine's "capitulation" in Washington. But this did not happen and will not happen.

Politics • 07:38 PM • 3474 views
Trump believes a peace deal can be reached soon

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of a quick peace agreement. He stated this after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the idea of a truce.

Politics • 07:30 PM • 2058 views
Trump believes Putin will agree that Ukraine should have security guarantees

Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin will agree to security guarantees for Ukraine. This was discussed during Trump's meeting with EU leaders in Washington.

Politics • 07:10 PM • 2900 views
Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin: will try to organize trilateral talks

Donald Trump announced his intention to organize trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Politics • 06:56 PM • 2146 views
CNN on Oval Office talks - friendlier atmosphere than in February: Zelenskyy in a suit was gracious

The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents, Trump and Zelenskyy, in the Oval Office was significantly friendlier. Zelenskyy was in a suit, brought a letter from his wife, and thanked Trump four times.

Politics • 06:23 PM • 2912 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' support to stop the war

President Zelenskyy calls on the US and EU for active support in countering Russian aggression, emphasizing daily attacks and the deaths of civilians, including a child. He states the necessity of stopping the war and Russia with the help of partners.

Politics • 05:50 PM • 2076 views
Trump announced a conversation with Putin after meetings with Zelenskyy and European leaders

Donald Trump stated that he would hold a conversation with Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is awaiting his call after today's meetings.

Politics • 05:47 PM • 2674 views
Putin intensifies talks with world leaders amid Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders. This is happening against the backdrop of Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Politics • 05:22 PM • 1996 views
Zelenskyy coordinated positions with European and NATO leaders before meeting with TrumpVideo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Finland, Great Britain, Italy, the EC, and NATO in Washington. They coordinated their positions before the start of negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

Politics • August 18, 04:51 PM • 2062 views
Legendary hockey player called Trump a traitor for meeting with Putin

Dominik Hašek criticized Donald Trump for meeting with Vladimir Putin, calling the American leader a traitor. The hockey player was outraged by Trump's repost about Ukraine's refusal of territories and rolling out the red carpet for Putin.

Sports • August 18, 03:17 PM • 4174 views
UAF drones struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region. As a result of the strike, oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped.

War • August 18, 02:39 PM • 3036 views
Understanding the parameters of security guarantees and the approaching trilateral meeting: Sybiha outlined expectations from the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees. The discussion also concerns further work on bringing closer a trilateral meeting.

Politics • August 18, 02:29 PM • 3354 views
Ukrainian army will not sharply decrease after the war - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the number of Ukraine's Defense Forces will not sharply decrease after the war. This will be a planned and calculated process that will not be quick.

War • August 18, 01:05 PM • 4756 views
From restoration to grants: how Ukraine will restore the cultural sphere

Ukraine is preparing measures to restore the cultural sphere, which has suffered billions of dollars in damage and lost thousands of objects. International aid, the "Great Restoration" program, and grants for creative industries are planned to be involved.

Society • August 18, 12:07 PM • 2974 views
European diplomats disagree on the location of a possible Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit: what are the options

European diplomats are discussing a possible venue for a trilateral Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit. Rome and Geneva are the main options, but the parties have different preferences.

Politics • August 18, 11:41 AM • 3144 views
Zelenskyy: Russian strike is absolutely demonstrative before the meeting in Washington, in Odesa the enemy attacked an energy facility of an Azerbaijani companyPhotoVideo

Russian troops struck Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, and Odesa, killing civilians, including children. This happened on the eve of a meeting in Washington regarding ending the war.

War • August 18, 10:44 AM • 2684 views
Meloni and Macron argue over sending troops and location of Zelensky-Putin-Trump summit - report

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned allies about the need to support the US President's efforts for peace. She also argues with French President Emmanuel Macron over the location of a trilateral Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting.

Politics • August 18, 08:46 AM • 2948 views
Gold maintains weekly price drop amid US inflationary pressure

Gold prices fell by 1. 8% for the week to $3340 per ounce. This is due to accelerating wholesale inflation in the US and expectations regarding interest rates.

Economy • August 18, 06:59 AM • 3118 views