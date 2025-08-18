The White House hopes to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy by the end of August, with the assistance of Donald Trump. The US President has already discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and is coordinating actions with Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine will not accept any deal, including territorial concessions to Russia, and insists on a ceasefire. Kyiv also rejects Putin's proposal to freeze the front line and demands full compensation for damages.
US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. Trump discussed the idea of a trilateral summit involving Putin and Zelenskyy.
The meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders at the White House has concluded. Earlier, Trump interrupted talks with Europeans for a call with Putin.
US President Donald Trump interrupted talks with Europeans to call Vladimir Putin. After this, the negotiations are to be continued.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the meeting in Washington with Trump, Zelenskyy, and European partners "good. " He emphasized the need to pressure Russia and conclude a truce before further negotiations.
Donald Trump is optimistic about a quick trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. Trump also allows himself the possibility of being "disappointed" if negotiations to end the war in Ukraine reach a dead end, for example, due to the Kremlin's positions.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced significant progress in negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine over the past two weeks. He recalled Finland's historical experience in relations with Russia and expressed confidence in finding a solution in 2025.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Donald Trump to influence Vladimir Putin to achieve a truce before the next trilateral meeting. Trump replied that a truce was not part of his previous wars, but he would consider such an option.
French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with the leaders of the USA, Ukraine, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, and the head of the European Commission. Macron emphasized the importance of a strong Ukrainian army.
Trump believes that ceasefire negotiations can be resolved in a few weeks. The US leader sees a possibility of resolving the conflict, despite differences among leaders.
President Zelenskyy stated that territorial issues would be discussed at a trilateral meeting involving Trump and Putin. Trump is ready to join if the parties agree.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, reported a shock among Russian war correspondents who expected Ukraine's "capitulation" in Washington. But this did not happen and will not happen.
US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of a quick peace agreement. He stated this after negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing the idea of a truce.
Donald Trump believes Vladimir Putin will agree to security guarantees for Ukraine. This was discussed during Trump's meeting with EU leaders in Washington.
Donald Trump announced his intention to organize trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
The meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents, Trump and Zelenskyy, in the Oval Office was significantly friendlier. Zelenskyy was in a suit, brought a letter from his wife, and thanked Trump four times.
President Zelenskyy calls on the US and EU for active support in countering Russian aggression, emphasizing daily attacks and the deaths of civilians, including a child. He states the necessity of stopping the war and Russia with the help of partners.
Donald Trump stated that he would hold a conversation with Vladimir Putin. The Russian president is awaiting his call after today's meetings.
Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders. This is happening against the backdrop of Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leaders of Finland, Great Britain, Italy, the EC, and NATO in Washington. They coordinated their positions before the start of negotiations with US President Donald Trump.
Dominik Hašek criticized Donald Trump for meeting with Vladimir Putin, calling the American leader a traitor. The hockey player was outraged by Trump's repost about Ukraine's refusal of territories and rolling out the red carpet for Putin.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces' unmanned systems attacked the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region. As a result of the strike, oil pumping through the Druzhba main oil pipeline has been completely stopped.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees. The discussion also concerns further work on bringing closer a trilateral meeting.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the number of Ukraine's Defense Forces will not sharply decrease after the war. This will be a planned and calculated process that will not be quick.
Ukraine is preparing measures to restore the cultural sphere, which has suffered billions of dollars in damage and lost thousands of objects. International aid, the "Great Restoration" program, and grants for creative industries are planned to be involved.
European diplomats are discussing a possible venue for a trilateral Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin summit. Rome and Geneva are the main options, but the parties have different preferences.
Russian troops struck Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, and Odesa, killing civilians, including children. This happened on the eve of a meeting in Washington regarding ending the war.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned allies about the need to support the US President's efforts for peace. She also argues with French President Emmanuel Macron over the location of a trilateral Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting.
