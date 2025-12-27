Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy

US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, announced that she is expecting her second child in May 2026. Leavitt posted the corresponding statement on her Instagram page, noting that she will have a daughter. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The best Christmas gift we could have ever dreamed of – a baby girl due in May 2026. My husband and I are thrilled that our family is growing, and we can't wait to see our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth. I am also incredibly grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a family-friendly atmosphere in the White House. 2026 will be wonderful, and I am so excited to be a girl mom! – wrote the press secretary.

Leavitt emphasized the professional support from the future US presidential administration regarding combining career and family responsibilities.

