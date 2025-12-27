$41.930.00
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injured
06:01 AM • 6746 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 19568 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 49185 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 35118 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 40022 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 52883 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28654 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22416 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20004 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Donald Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced her pregnancy, expecting a daughter in May 2026. She thanked Trump and the chief of staff for supporting family values in the White House.

Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy

US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, announced that she is expecting her second child in May 2026. Leavitt posted the corresponding statement on her Instagram page, noting that she will have a daughter. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The best Christmas gift we could have ever dreamed of – a baby girl due in May 2026. My husband and I are thrilled that our family is growing, and we can't wait to see our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth. I am also incredibly grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support and for fostering a family-friendly atmosphere in the White House. 2026 will be wonderful, and I am so excited to be a girl mom! 

– wrote the press secretary.

Leavitt emphasized the professional support from the future US presidential administration regarding combining career and family responsibilities.

Trump administration 'very optimistic' about chances of deal with Ukraine - White House01.12.25, 21:48 • 3894 views

Stepan Haftko

