Shahed-136

On the night of April 4, unknown drones attacked several Russian regions, including Lipetsk, Moscow and Rostov regions. More than 20 explosions were heard in Lipetsk.
On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones, damaging infrastructure and houses. A 57-year-old man was wounded in Derhachi, allegedly by a "Geran-2" UAV.
On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.
Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.
At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.
As a result of the shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, the industrial zone and about 20 houses were damaged. Eight people are known to have been injured, including an infant and children.
The Russians began to use more advanced long-range UAVs, which complicates the work of Ukrainian air defense. The enemy is changing tactics, launching synchronized strikes from a high altitude.
At night, Kharkiv was subjected to massive shelling by UAVs, which caused large-scale fires at a civilian enterprise. In Kupyansk, residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling, and there are wounded.
On the night of March 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 131 strike UAVs. 57 "Shaheds" were shot down, 45 simulators were lost. Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were under attack.
On the night of March 31, Kharkiv was subjected to six attacks by Russian drones, which led to a large-scale fire and damage to a children's institution in the Kyiv district.
Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of March 31. A hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city, where a fire broke out. All services are working to eliminate the consequences.
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.
The military hospital in Kharkiv resumed operations on March 30, despite damage from a nighttime Shahed attack. Patients and staff were injured, but medics are not stopping assistance.
In March 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4,043 aerial targets, including missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at enemy positions.
In a week, Russia launched over 1,000 ударних drones, 9 missiles, and 1,310 aerial bombs. Zelenskyy called on the US, Europe, and allies to respond to the terror.
As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on March 30, the number of injured increased to 35, including 5 children. Residential buildings, a hospital and infrastructure were damaged, and there are dead.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.
The number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 30, five of them children. The enemy used the "Geran-2" UAV, hitting residential buildings and a medical facility.
As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people died, 27 were injured, including five children aged 5 to 17. Three children were hospitalized.
On March 29, the Russian army struck a military hospital in Kharkiv. There are wounded soldiers, the total number of victims has increased to 19, buildings and cars have been damaged.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs, resulting in one dead and 10 injured, including 16-year-old teenagers. A shopping center, residential buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.
Enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strikes, there are two victims, services are working on the spot.
Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.
On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.
At the Staff Meeting, they discussed increasing the production of drones, especially jet drones and fiber optic drones. They also discussed accelerating the production of Ukrainian missiles and developing their own SAM systems.
Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.
At night, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava community, damaging civilian objects and industrial infrastructure. Destruction of warehouses, administrative buildings and a transformer was recorded, fires broke out.
The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.