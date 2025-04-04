Shahed-136

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15594 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28390 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64646 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213617 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122502 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310642 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Unknown drones attacked Lipetsk, Moscow and Rostov regions of Russia: what is known

On the night of April 4, unknown drones attacked several Russian regions, including Lipetsk, Moscow and Rostov regions. More than 20 explosions were heard in Lipetsk.

War • April 4, 08:05 AM • 11501 views

42 out of 78 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 22 did not reach their targets

On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.

War • April 4, 05:38 AM • 3918 views

Ukrainian soldiers are defending not only Ukraine, but also Europe - Sybiha

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.

War • April 3, 04:56 PM • 11677 views

Nighttime Russian drone strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs has left a man injured: the aftermath is shown

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones, damaging infrastructure and houses. A 57-year-old man was wounded in Derhachi, allegedly by a "Geran-2" UAV.

War • April 3, 08:26 AM • 10163 views

28 out of 39 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

War • April 3, 06:10 AM • 4690 views

The Ministry of Justice spoke about Western-made microchips in Russian missiles and "Shaheds"

Russian weapons contain Western components despite sanctions. Microchips enter the Russian Federation illegally, making terror against Ukrainians possible.

War • April 2, 09:50 AM • 160236 views

Russia attacked Ukraine again at night with "Shaheds": 41 out of 74 were shot down, 20 did not reach their targets

At night, Russia launched 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulators at Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 41 drones. As a result of the attack, Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region were affected.

War • April 2, 06:15 AM • 6889 views

Attack on Kharkiv: most hits were in the industrial zone

As a result of the shelling of the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, the industrial zone and about 20 houses were damaged. Eight people are known to have been injured, including an infant and children.

War • April 2, 12:57 AM • 13969 views

Russia has developed a new tactic of drone strikes on Ukraine – ISW explained its essence

The Russians began to use more advanced long-range UAVs, which complicates the work of Ukrainian air defense. The enemy is changing tactics, launching synchronized strikes from a high altitude.

War • March 31, 10:13 AM • 37912 views

Fire at a company and three injured: the consequences of a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv were shown

At night, Kharkiv was subjected to massive shelling by UAVs, which caused large-scale fires at a civilian enterprise. In Kupyansk, residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the shelling, and there are wounded.

War • March 31, 06:59 AM • 11195 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 131 UAVs: 57 drones were shot down

On the night of March 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 131 strike UAVs. 57 "Shaheds" were shot down, 45 simulators were lost. Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were under attack.

War • March 31, 06:15 AM • 17599 views

Night Russian shelling of Kharkiv: six hits in the Kyiv district

On the night of March 31, Kharkiv was subjected to six attacks by Russian drones, which led to a large-scale fire and damage to a children's institution in the Kyiv district.

War • March 31, 04:23 AM • 149195 views

Kharkov attacked by UAVs for the second time overnight: there are hits, a fire broke out

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv on the night of March 31. A hit was recorded in the Kyivskyi district of the city, where a fire broke out. All services are working to eliminate the consequences.

War • March 31, 02:37 AM • 11814 views

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed pressure on Russia and interaction with the USA

Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed steps to achieve peace and pressure on Russia after Stubb's meeting with Trump. Zelenskyy reported on Russian strikes on Kharkiv.

War • March 30, 09:39 PM • 12281 views

In Kharkiv, a military hospital has resumed operations after a Russian attack

The military hospital in Kharkiv resumed operations on March 30, despite damage from a nighttime Shahed attack. Patients and staff were injured, but medics are not stopping assistance.

War • March 30, 07:00 PM • 33693 views

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroyed over 4,000 aerial targets in March - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In March 2025, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4,043 aerial targets, including missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs. Aviation of the Defense Forces struck at enemy positions.

War • March 30, 12:20 PM • 51005 views

Zelenskyy: Russia launched over a thousand drones in a week - we expect a reaction from the US and Europe to this terror

In a week, Russia launched over 1,000 ударних drones, 9 missiles, and 1,310 aerial bombs. Zelenskyy called on the US, Europe, and allies to respond to the terror.

War • March 30, 11:03 AM • 163097 views

Enemy shelling of Kharkiv: number of victims increased to 35

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on March 30, the number of injured increased to 35, including 5 children. Residential buildings, a hospital and infrastructure were damaged, and there are dead.

Society • March 30, 09:49 AM • 171819 views

The Defense Forces shot down 65 Russian drones, another 35 were lost locationally

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.

War • March 30, 06:21 AM • 43795 views

Already 30 victims due to the enemy shelling of Kharkiv: photos of the consequences

The number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 30, five of them children. The enemy used the "Geran-2" UAV, hitting residential buildings and a medical facility.

War • March 30, 12:52 AM • 17216 views

Shelling of Kharkiv: 2 dead and 27 injured, including children

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, two people died, 27 were injured, including five children aged 5 to 17. Three children were hospitalized.

War • March 29, 09:47 PM • 40525 views

Russia attacked with Shahed drones a military hospital in Kharkiv: there are wounded soldiers and the number of victims has increased

On March 29, the Russian army struck a military hospital in Kharkiv. There are wounded soldiers, the total number of victims has increased to 19, buildings and cars have been damaged.

War • March 29, 09:14 PM • 16129 views

Enemy strike on Kharkiv: one dead and 10 injured, including children

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike UAVs, resulting in one dead and 10 injured, including 16-year-old teenagers. A shopping center, residential buildings, and a medical facility were damaged.

War • March 29, 08:08 PM • 28223 views

The Russian army launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv, there are victims - OVA

Enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the strikes, there are two victims, services are working on the spot.

War • March 29, 07:21 PM • 31006 views

It is impossible to ignore hundreds of "Shaheds" every night: Zelenskyy says that a strong reaction from America and Europe is needed

Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strikes are an attack on diplomacy and peace efforts. He called on the US and Europe to respond strongly to the aggression in order to force Russia to peace.

War • March 29, 07:12 PM • 39738 views

94 out of 172 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of March 29, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 172 drones. Air defense forces shot down 94 "Shahed", but there were hits in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, and there are victims.

War • March 29, 07:29 AM • 108784 views

We are working on increasing the production of jet drones: Zelenskyy following the results of the Staff Meeting

At the Staff Meeting, they discussed increasing the production of drones, especially jet drones and fiber optic drones. They also discussed accelerating the production of Ukrainian missiles and developing their own SAM systems.

War • March 28, 06:17 PM • 38149 views

89 out of 163 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 51 did not reach their target

Overnight on March 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed-type drones and others. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 89 "Shaheds" in the south, north, and center of the country.

War • March 28, 07:40 AM • 38075 views

"The aggressor continues to lie about striving for peace": the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Poltava have been shown

At night, the Russians massively attacked the Poltava community, damaging civilian objects and industrial infrastructure. Destruction of warehouses, administrative buildings and a transformer was recorded, fires broke out.

War • March 28, 07:24 AM • 35168 views

russia attacked Mykolaiv region with kamikaze drones: a fire broke out

The occupiers attacked the city of Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, with "Shahed"-type drones. As a result of the hit, a fire broke out at a warehouse facility, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Society • March 28, 12:34 AM • 20688 views