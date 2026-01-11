$42.990.00
Enemy used "Geran-5" drone against Ukraine for the first time - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

HUR reported the first use of the new "Geran-5" attack UAV by Russian forces in early 2026. This drone has a length of 6 meters, a wingspan of 5.5 meters, and a 90 kg warhead.

Enemy used "Geran-5" drone against Ukraine for the first time - HUR

The enemy for the first time used the "Geran-5" attack drone against Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday, providing details about it, writes UNN.

In early 2026, during combined air attacks against Ukraine, Russian occupation forces for the first time used a new attack unmanned aerial vehicle "Geran-5"

- reported the GUR.

Details

According to the GUR, the drone is about 6 meters long and has a wingspan of up to 5.5 meters. Unlike previous modifications of the "Geran" line, the apparatus is made according to a normal aerodynamic scheme. At the same time, most key components and parts are unified with other models of this series.

In particular, it is reported that a 12-channel satellite navigation system "Kometa", a tracker based on a Raspberry microcomputer and 3G/4G modems, as well as a Telefly jet engine, similar to that used on the "Geran-3" UAV, but with greater thrust, have been installed.

The mass of the warhead is about 90 kg, the declared range of destruction is about 1,000 km.

"As in the case of previous 'Gerans', this UAV can hardly be considered a proprietary development of the Russian Federation. A significant structural and technological similarity with the Iranian Karrar drone has been recorded," the report says.

"According to available information, the enemy is also working on options for using 'Geran-5' from air carriers, in particular Su-25 aircraft, in order to increase the range and reduce the cost of use. The possibility of equipping the apparatus with R-73 air-to-air missiles to counter Ukrainian aviation is being considered separately," the GUR reported.

Specialists of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as noted, are already conducting a comprehensive study of the samples used by the enemy. A detailed analysis of the design, components and electronic component base will be published in the near future in the "Means of Destruction" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

Julia Shramko

