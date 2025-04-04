$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15992 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29247 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65026 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214164 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122797 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392031 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Su-25 military plane crashed in Russia, the pilot managed to eject - Russian media

A Su-25 military plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. The plane crashed in a deserted area.

News of the World • March 24, 11:51 AM • 27934 views

It will bypass enemy EW systems and perform extremely complex tasks: the Ministry of Defense spoke about the unique Raybird drone

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.

Technologies • March 19, 10:24 AM • 30274 views

Russians tried six times to plant their flags in Toretsk - how it all ended

In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.

War • February 10, 07:42 AM • 23594 views

Occupants tried to break through the defense 133 times: our soldiers held back the attack in all directions

Over the last day, 133 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where 54 assault attacks took place.

War • February 9, 07:11 AM • 22976 views

Ukrainian military shows what remains of downed Russian Su-25

The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The only thing left of the plane was a charred piece of iron with a “branded grid” on the torn off wing.

War • February 8, 10:00 PM • 55232 views

Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.

War • February 8, 04:46 PM • 32341 views

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft

The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The military promises to provide video evidence of the successful defeat of the enemy aircraft.

War • February 8, 01:44 PM • 75584 views

Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD

The Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, was attacked. The plant repairs aircraft and produces components for the Russian defense industry.

War • January 21, 06:28 AM • 41056 views

Official: Ukrainian military shoots down Russian plane in Donetsk region

On October 5, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian plane over the Donetsk region. The wreckage landed near Kostyantynivka, damaging several private homes, but there were no casualties or injuries.

War • October 5, 10:16 AM • 40519 views

Russian Su-25 is reported to have been “canceled” - “Mariupol.Sprotyv”

Monitoring groups report a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The information was disseminated by Mariupol.Sprotyv and an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, and is expected to be officially confirmed.

War • October 5, 09:31 AM • 19703 views

Ukraine's largest attack: satellite photos of the aftermath of the strike on the Russian airfield in Borysoglebsk have emerged

At the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, hangars were found destroyed after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. This is part of a large-scale operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against four Russian military airfields.

War • August 14, 02:05 PM • 26160 views

Today is the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of the defenders of Ukrainian skies in repelling Russian aggression

The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.

Society • August 4, 03:43 AM • 50038 views

Occupants received a tough rebuff near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka - General Staff

Over the last day, 78 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka in the Orikhivsk sector.

War • July 26, 02:04 PM • 33206 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region: second in a month

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovske area of Donetsk region. This is the second Su-25 shot down this month by the separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko.

War • July 23, 09:17 AM • 27238 views

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft that was firing at their positions in the Donetsk region.

War • July 7, 12:22 PM • 104672 views

Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.

War • June 30, 03:55 PM • 20907 views

Defense Ministry confirms strike on Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea

The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.

War • June 28, 05:28 PM • 32765 views

Ukraine has "mined" more than 30 Russian military aircraft in six months

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.

War • June 28, 09:29 AM • 31141 views

General Staff: 37 battles took place at the front today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are attacking in the direction of Volchansk

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are advancing in the direction of Volchansk. In total, 37 Military clashes have occurred along the entire front line today.

War • June 11, 07:49 AM • 24492 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct 99 hostile offensive and assault actions over the last day - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled numerous offensive and assault operations by Russian troops in various frontline areas, with the hottest fighting taking place in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.

War • May 25, 06:50 PM • 29408 views

Ukrainian military shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft - Zelensky

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk region.

War • May 25, 06:40 PM • 25858 views

Su-27 and Su-34 hit: satellite photos of airfield in Krasnodar region after SBU drone attack

Ukrainian drones attack the Russian Kushchevskaya military airbase, destroying a Su-27 fighter and damaging a Su-34 fighter.

War • May 24, 01:18 PM • 13145 views

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 3 missile attacks, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,000 attacks on Ukrainian positions

russia conducted intensive attacks on Ukrainian positions, including 3 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and about 3,000 attacks with various types of weapons.

War • May 23, 08:48 PM • 57006 views

Ukrainian troops record 79 combat engagements in the frontline, fighting continues in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 79 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions, according to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • May 23, 06:00 PM • 96929 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, continuing their successful strikes against Russian aviation.

War • May 23, 04:34 PM • 13023 views

Defense forces continue to repel three enemy assaults in the areas of Andriivka and Novyi

Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks near Andriyivka and Novove, and the situation remains under control despite intense fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

War • May 23, 03:57 PM • 14653 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 28 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day: fighting continues in Krynok area near Klishchiyivka - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 28 combat engagements were registered on the frontline, with fighting continuing, in particular, in the vicinity of Krynok, Kharkiv region, and near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

War • May 23, 08:06 AM • 72701 views

russia launched 4 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, and 376 kamikaze drone attacks over the past day

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.

War • May 22, 08:30 PM • 71565 views

General Staff: fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia and Vovchansk, occupants are trying to advance in the Kupyansk sector

According to the General Staff, the occupants have made a total of 58 attempts to force our soldiers out of their positions. Combat continues in 17 areas.

War • May 20, 02:54 PM • 47815 views

Air Force answered whether Ukraine is ready to receive new F-16 aircraft

Ukraine is ready to accept the new F-16s to strengthen its air capabilities, as it currently uses Soviet aircraft, and some Ukrainian pilots are already completing training on American F-16s.

War • May 20, 07:54 AM • 95108 views