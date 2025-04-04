A Su-25 military plane crashed in the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject. The plane crashed in a deserted area.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Raybird UAV (ACS-3), which overcomes EW and air defense, and conducts reconnaissance from a height of 5. 5 km. It can stay in the sky for up to 28 hours, covering up to 2,500 km.
In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.
Over the last day, 133 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where 54 assault attacks took place.
The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade destroyed a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The only thing left of the plane was a charred piece of iron with a “branded grid” on the torn off wing.
An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.
The 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the destruction of a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Toretsk sector. The military promises to provide video evidence of the successful defeat of the enemy aircraft.
The Smolensk Aviation Plant, which is involved in the production and modernization of Russian military aircraft, was attacked. The plant repairs aircraft and produces components for the Russian defense industry.
On October 5, Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian plane over the Donetsk region. The wreckage landed near Kostyantynivka, damaging several private homes, but there were no casualties or injuries.
Monitoring groups report a downed Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. The information was disseminated by Mariupol.Sprotyv and an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, and is expected to be officially confirmed.
At the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, hangars were found destroyed after a nighttime attack by Ukrainian drones. This is part of a large-scale operation by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against four Russian military airfields.
The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.
Over the last day, 78 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled enemy attacks near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka in the Orikhivsk sector.
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Pokrovske area of Donetsk region. This is the second Su-25 shot down this month by the separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko.
The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft that was firing at their positions in the Donetsk region.
In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.
The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.
In the first half of 2024, Ukraine shot down more than 30 Russian military aircraft, including 9 Su-25, 1 Su-57, 2 MiG-31, about 13 Su-34, 1 Su-35, 1 Su-35S, 2 A-50, 1 Il-22M11, and 1 Tu-22M3.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are advancing in the direction of Volchansk. In total, 37 Military clashes have occurred along the entire front line today.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled numerous offensive and assault operations by Russian troops in various frontline areas, with the hottest fighting taking place in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.
Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet in Donetsk region.
Ukrainian drones attack the Russian Kushchevskaya military airbase, destroying a Su-27 fighter and damaging a Su-34 fighter.
russia conducted intensive attacks on Ukrainian positions, including 3 missile strikes, 37 air strikes, 387 kamikaze drone strikes and about 3,000 attacks with various types of weapons.
Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already carried out 79 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions, according to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, continuing their successful strikes against Russian aviation.
Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks near Andriyivka and Novove, and the situation remains under control despite intense fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.
Since the beginning of the day, 28 combat engagements were registered on the frontline, with fighting continuing, in particular, in the vicinity of Krynok, Kharkiv region, and near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place, during which Russian occupants launched 4 missile attacks, 37 air strikes using 47 drones and 376 kamikaze attacks on Ukrainian positions.
According to the General Staff, the occupants have made a total of 58 attempts to force our soldiers out of their positions. Combat continues in 17 areas.
Ukraine is ready to accept the new F-16s to strengthen its air capabilities, as it currently uses Soviet aircraft, and some Ukrainian pilots are already completing training on American F-16s.