Occupants tried to break through the defense 133 times: our soldiers held back the attack in all directions

Over the past day, 133 combat engagements took place in the frontline . The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Telegram.

Details

According to the latest information as of 08:00 on 09.02.2025, yesterday the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropped 147 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 5800 attacks, including 127 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2856 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Velyki Prokhody, Liptsi, Markove, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Bahatyr, Rozlyv, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novopil, Olhivske, Stepnohirsk, and Mariivka - the report says.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three artillery pieces, as well as two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked seven times. He tried to advance in the directions of Novy, Kolodyazy, Novoyehorivka and Yampolivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions near Bilohorivka four times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made nine attacks near Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodyane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, concentrating their efforts near Kostiantynivske.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the invaders made one attack in the direction of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 44 air strikes, using 64 guided bombs, and fired 544 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1460 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 11 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, an aircraft, 83 operational and tactical UAVs, 127 vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

