Occupants tried to break through the defense 133 times: our soldiers held back the attack in all directions

uken
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35702 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78323 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100304 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122908 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102143 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113189 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157362 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101825 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 83038 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 54237 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103565 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84917 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147740 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179941 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84917 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103565 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135864 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137705 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165750 views
Actual
Occupants tried to break through the defense 133 times: our soldiers held back the attack in all directions

Occupants tried to break through the defense 133 times: our soldiers held back the attack in all directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22937 views

Over the last day, 133 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 91 air strikes and fired over 5,800 times. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where 54 assault attacks took place.

Over the past day, 133 combat engagements took place in the frontline . The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Telegram.

Details

According to the latest information as of 08:00 on 09.02.2025, yesterday the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropped 147 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 5800 attacks, including 127 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2856 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Velyki Prokhody, Liptsi, Markove, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Vasylivka, Hryshyne, Bahatyr, Rozlyv, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novopil, Olhivske, Stepnohirsk, and Mariivka

- the report says.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three artillery pieces, as well as two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

Image

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Image

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked seven times. He tried to advance in the directions of Novy, Kolodyazy, Novoyehorivka and Yampolivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions near Bilohorivka four times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy made nine attacks near Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Kalynove, Vodyane Druhe, Zelenne Pole, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions, concentrating their efforts near Kostiantynivske.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the invaders made one attack in the direction of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 44 air strikes, using 64 guided bombs, and fired 544 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems

Image

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions near Bilohorivka four times.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1460 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 11 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, an aircraft, 83 operational and tactical UAVs, 127 vehicles and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

North Korea's leader declared his “unwavering” support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to the cooperation of the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Ukrainian military shows what remains of downed Russian Su-2508.02.25, 23:00 • 55139 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising