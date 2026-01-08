$42.720.15
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 2952 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 6278 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 6364 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 7422 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 8374 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 14987 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12302 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 47012 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 37230 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Fox News

How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2930 views

Mykhailo Fedorov named three ways to stay online during long power outages: connect to xPON, use national roaming, and save traffic. He also noted that 66 emergency brigades are working to restore communication in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov named three ways to stay online during long power outages: connect to xPON, use national roaming, and save traffic. Fedorov wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, to stay connected during blackouts, you need to:

  • connect xPON to stay online for more than 72 hours. Check the connection on the interactive map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and LUN or contact your provider;
    • use national roaming: if there is no network - select another operator manually: settings - cellular data - network selection - turn off "Automatic" - select an available network;
      • save traffic: disable automatic downloading of photos and videos in messengers so that the connection lasts longer.

        Recall

        In Dnipropetrovsk region, 66 emergency brigades of Vodafone, Kyivstar and lifecell are working to restore communication after massive Russian strikes. To strengthen communication in the region, there are already 400 generators, and another 50 are on their way from other cities.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyTechnologies
        Technology
        Energy
        Social network
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Electricity
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Kyivstar