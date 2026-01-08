How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov named three ways to stay online during long power outages: connect to xPON, use national roaming, and save traffic. Fedorov wrote about this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

As Fedorov noted, to stay connected during blackouts, you need to:

connect xPON to stay online for more than 72 hours. Check the connection on the interactive map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and LUN or contact your provider;

use national roaming: if there is no network - select another operator manually: settings - cellular data - network selection - turn off "Automatic" - select an available network;

save traffic: disable automatic downloading of photos and videos in messengers so that the connection lasts longer.

Recall

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 66 emergency brigades of Vodafone, Kyivstar and lifecell are working to restore communication after massive Russian strikes. To strengthen communication in the region, there are already 400 generators, and another 50 are on their way from other cities.