03:03 PM
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Publications
Exclusives
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian Paralympians
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Andriy Kudryashov
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countries
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks like
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1918 views

Zhytomyr region offers tourists unique castles, turquoise quarries, and the mysterious Stone Village. In the region, you can visit the cosmonautics museum and a goat farm.

Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short trip

Zhytomyr region is a place where you can find ancient castles, mysterious natural locations, and unusual museums. If you want to escape the city for the weekend, there are plenty of places for walks, photo shoots, and leisurely relaxation amidst nature. UNN has compiled a selection of several locations in the Zhytomyr region worth visiting for one or two days.

Love Island

Love Island is a small romantic island in the middle of a lake, connected by a narrow bridge. In the center of the island stands a wooden gazebo, which has long become a popular spot for photo shoots and walks. The location looks very atmospheric, especially at sunset or in autumn, when the surrounding forest changes colors. Couples and tourists often come here to take beautiful photos in nature.

Address: Oleksandr Sokorchuk Street, 34, Stary Solotvyn, Zhytomyr region.

Carmelite Monastery-Fortress

The Carmelite Monastery-Fortress is one of the most famous historical monuments in the region. Massive walls and defensive elements make this complex resemble a real fortress. The monastery's architecture is in the Baroque style, and the building itself has a very rich history. It was here in 1850 that the wedding of the French writer Honoré de Balzac and the Polish aristocrat Ewelina Hańska took place. Today, it is a popular place for tourists and pilgrims.

Address: Soborna Square, 25, Berdychiv, Zhytomyr region.

Granite Quarries of Zhytomyr Region

There are several old granite quarries in the region that have gradually transformed into picturesque bodies of water. Thanks to minerals, the water here has a vibrant turquoise hue, which is why these places are often compared to natural canyons. Once, stone was mined here and used for construction in Kyiv, and today the quarries attract tourists with unusual landscapes and the opportunity to take impressive photos.

Radomysl Castle-Museum

Radomysl Castle-Museum is a restored historical complex that looks like a medieval castle with towers and stone walls. Inside, there is a museum housing over 5,000 ancient icons from the 17th–20th centuries. Festivals, concerts, and ceremonial events are also held on the castle grounds. In addition to the museum, visitors are attracted by the surrounding landscape park with waterfalls and natural rocks.

Address: Pletenetska Street, 15, Radomyshl, Zhytomyr region

Uvarova Palace

Uvarova Palace is a little-known but very interesting architectural monument from the late 19th century. The building was constructed in the French Renaissance style, making it unusual for the Ukrainian province. The palace once belonged to the noble Uvarov family. An old park surrounds it, adding a special atmosphere to the place.

Address: Turchynivka village, Zhytomyr region

Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics

The Serhiy Pavlovych Korolyov National Museum of Cosmonautics is one of Ukraine's most famous technical museums. Here you can see unique exhibits related to the history of space exploration, models of spacecraft, and equipment. The museum is located in the city where the famous rocket designer Serhiy Korolyov was born. His house-museum is also nearby.

Address: Dmytrivska Street, 2, Zhytomyr, Zhytomyr region

Stone Village

The very name "Stone Village" already sounds quite mysterious and interesting. Among the forest, dozens of large boulders lie here, resembling the houses and streets of a real village in their shape. According to legend, these stones appeared after giants turned the settlement into stone. Due to its unusual appearance, this place is often called an open-air natural museum.

Address: Rudnya-Zamylovychi village, Zhytomyr region

Korosten City

A city with an ancient history, once the capital of the Drevlians. Here you can walk through historical sites related to the princely era, as well as visit local parks and observation decks. Modern Korosten is also known for its gastronomic festival — the annual Deruny (potato pancake) Festival, which gathers hundreds of guests from various cities.

Polissia Nature Reserve and Slovechansko-Ovruch Ridge

The Polissia Nature Reserve is a large natural area where wild forests and unique Polissia ecosystems have been preserved. Here you can see rare species of birds and animals. Nearby is the Slovechansko-Ovruch Ridge, one of Ukraine's oldest geological landscapes with picturesque hills and views.

Goat House Farm

A farm where people come for delicious craft cheeses and peaceful relaxation in nature. Here you can see goats, walk around the farm, and try local products.

Address: Teterivska Street, Zarichany, Zhytomyr region

Alla Kiosak

