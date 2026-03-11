Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
09:10 AM • 11621 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 18779 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 20456 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 35147 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100655 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76754 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 43273 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45986 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 36151 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71249 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
4.5m/s
29%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Marine Corps Deploys Ukraine-Proven Vector Drones to Combat Smuggling in Puerto RicoMarch 11, 01:30 AM • 11880 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 27468 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 5824 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 20431 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 20587 views
Publications
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 21801 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 44263 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100655 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76754 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71249 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 23946 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 24874 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 35017 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 40993 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 41174 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
DJI Mavic

Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3332 views

Hungarian State Secretary Gábor Csepek led a delegation to Kyiv for negotiations on the oil pipeline. Hungary demands immediate resumption of its oil supply.

Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine

The Hungarian delegation to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline has left for Ukraine. The head of the delegation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Gabor Csepek, first announced that he had arrived at the border, and then that he was heading to Kyiv, UNN writes.

Details

"On the way to Kyiv!" - Csepek wrote on social media.

Infostart reported that the delegation investigating the status of the Druzhba oil pipeline left for Kyiv on Wednesday morning "with the aim of firmly representing Hungarian interests at the negotiating table and restarting the oil pipeline as soon as possible."

The head of the group, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Hungary Gabor Csepek, announced before crossing the border in Zahony that the delegation's goal is to hold a substantive dialogue at the negotiating table not only with the Ukrainian government on energy, but also with ambassadors there, a representative of the European Commission, about the fact that "the only solution to the European crisis is to restore flows from the east." "This oil is the property of Hungary, it is not subject to EU or US sanctions, this oil belongs to us," he said.

Two hours later, Gabor Csepek announced that the delegation was heading to Kyiv.

In addition to the State Secretary, the delegation includes an oil industry expert, a state leader with experience in international relations, and an energy market analyst, the publication writes.

Orban and Fico agree on an "investigative commission" regarding "Druzhba" and demand access from Zelenskyy27.02.26, 13:35 • 4699 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
European Commission
European Union
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv