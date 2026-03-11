Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine

The Hungarian delegation to inspect the condition of the Druzhba oil pipeline has left for Ukraine. The head of the delegation, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Gabor Csepek, first announced that he had arrived at the border, and then that he was heading to Kyiv, UNN writes.

Details

"On the way to Kyiv!" - Csepek wrote on social media.

Infostart reported that the delegation investigating the status of the Druzhba oil pipeline left for Kyiv on Wednesday morning "with the aim of firmly representing Hungarian interests at the negotiating table and restarting the oil pipeline as soon as possible."

The head of the group, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Hungary Gabor Csepek, announced before crossing the border in Zahony that the delegation's goal is to hold a substantive dialogue at the negotiating table not only with the Ukrainian government on energy, but also with ambassadors there, a representative of the European Commission, about the fact that "the only solution to the European crisis is to restore flows from the east." "This oil is the property of Hungary, it is not subject to EU or US sanctions, this oil belongs to us," he said.

Two hours later, Gabor Csepek announced that the delegation was heading to Kyiv.

In addition to the State Secretary, the delegation includes an oil industry expert, a state leader with experience in international relations, and an energy market analyst, the publication writes.

