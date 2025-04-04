The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.
The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.
According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.
Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.
EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated the need to strengthen Europe's defense industry and diversify arms purchases. The EU must produce ammunition independently and buy it from various allies.
EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.
Deputy Ministers of Energy discussed with the EIB the challenges of the energy sector, infrastructure reconstruction and renewable energy. They considered the gas hub project and the expansion of gas storage facilities.
The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that Ukraine's budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39. 3 billion. Partners have confirmed their willingness to cover this amount.
The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
The European Commission has transferred €3. 5 billion in aid to Ukraine to support macroeconomic stability. The total financial assistance has reached €19.6 billion.
The Trump administration rejected the Kremlin's proposal for international governance in Ukraine. The US seeks diplomacy to achieve a ceasefire and negotiations between the parties to the conflict.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.
The European Union is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs imposed by Trump. The closure of the EU market for certain goods and services from the USA, as well as restrictions for American companies, is being considered.
Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.
Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.
The European Commission stated that they are unaware of Ursula von der Leyen discussing the restoration of "Nord Streams" with Friedrich Merz. The EU is committed to abandoning Russian fuel.
European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper stated that Putin is a criminal, and the EU will not comment on his propaganda.
A European Commission spokeswoman said there were no updates on Ukraine's request for 2 million artillery shells.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will never cede occupied territories to Russia. He added that they might be able to be returned through diplomatic means.
A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.
The EU will not lift sanctions until Russia stops its aggression in Ukraine and withdraws its troops. The US may demand that the EU lift restrictions on Russian agricultural structures.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that easing sanctions against the Russian Federation is premature. He called on partners to prepare new sanctions until Russia stops the war.
EU countries will be able to deviate from the 90% gas storage filling target by 5% if market conditions are unfavorable. The final gas storage rules for 2026 and 2027 are being agreed upon.
The European Commission is finalizing a proposal for Ukraine regarding customs liberalization. It will be presented in the near future within the framework of the Association Agreement.