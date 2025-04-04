European Commission

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 302 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7592 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52296 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111407 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371471 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211960 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243245 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113075 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192207 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371471 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245267 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298025 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8878 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33360 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59927 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46065 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116442 views
News by theme

EU prepares large fines against Elon Musk's X - NYT

The European Union is preparing a large fine for the social network X for violating the law on combating disinformation. The fine may exceed $1 billion.

News of the World • April 4, 12:40 PM • 8936 views

"White Paper" on EU defense is in line with NATO goals - Kallas

The European Commission has approved a "White Paper" on defense, which is in line with NATO's goals regarding defense capabilities. The plan envisages unlocking funds to strengthen cooperation and strengthen NATO.

News of the World • April 4, 09:58 AM • 5680 views

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

According to European Commissioner McGrath, almost 70% of goods from the EU to the US fall under increased tariffs. Europe is preparing a balanced response and is ready for negotiations with the US.

Economy • April 3, 04:20 PM • 11370 views

"Survived, recovering": Trump called the US after the introduction of draconian duties a patient who survived the operation

Donald Trump said that strengthening import duties will strengthen the US economy. He compared it to an operation after which the patient (economy) survived and is recovering.

Economy • April 3, 02:46 PM • 11246 views

Between the EU and the US: Meloni tries to keep the coalition afloat amid questions about Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe - Politico

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has found herself in a difficult situation due to plans to rearm Europe and the EU's role regarding Ukraine, while trying to maintain a coalition government.

Politics • April 3, 02:39 PM • 10444 views

Kallas stated that the EU should strengthen its own defense industry because it buys too much from the US

EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas stated the need to strengthen Europe's defense industry and diversify arms purchases. The EU must produce ammunition independently and buy it from various allies.

Politics • April 3, 01:12 PM • 7078 views

Kallas: providing Ukraine with 2 million shells this year is an EU priority, plans were clarified today

EU defense ministers discussed plans in Warsaw to provide Ukraine with 2 million artillery ammunition this year. This is a priority and a real task for European allies.

War • April 3, 12:50 PM • 9470 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8968 views

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Economy • April 3, 11:33 AM • 9840 views

Ukraine and the EIB discussed the reconstruction of energy infrastructure and new projects

Deputy Ministers of Energy discussed with the EIB the challenges of the energy sector, infrastructure reconstruction and renewable energy. They considered the gas hub project and the expansion of gas storage facilities.

Economy • April 3, 01:57 AM • 4836 views

US wants Europe to continue buying American weapons, despite the EU plan - Reuters

The US is demanding that the EU continue to purchase American weapons. This comes amid Europe's desire to develop its own defense industry, limiting the role of companies from the US and Britain.

Economy • April 2, 01:57 PM • 22632 views

Shmyhal on the need for $39.3 billion in international support: we have confirmation that it will be covered

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that Ukraine's budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39. 3 billion. Partners have confirmed their willingness to cover this amount.

Economy • April 2, 10:14 AM • 17897 views

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14491 views

Ukraine has received another €3.5 billion from the EU within the Ukraine Facility

The European Commission has transferred €3. 5 billion in aid to Ukraine to support macroeconomic stability. The total financial assistance has reached €19.6 billion.

Economy • April 1, 12:21 PM • 197391 views

The US State Department made a statement regarding Putin's idea of external management of Ukraine under the auspices of the UN

The Trump administration rejected the Kremlin's proposal for international governance in Ukraine. The US seeks diplomacy to achieve a ceasefire and negotiations between the parties to the conflict.

War • March 31, 09:14 PM • 11447 views

Fico admitted that von der Leyen "terribly scolded" him for negotiations with Trump: he clarified the situation on social media

Slovak Prime Minister Fico spoke about a conversation with von der Leyen, where she expressed dissatisfaction with his negotiations with Trump. Later, Fico called it irony, hinting at possible US trade measures against the EU.

News of the World • March 31, 04:31 PM • 22317 views

Europe is preparing a response to US tariffs: it is about closing the EU market to certain American goods

The European Union is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs imposed by Trump. The closure of the EU market for certain goods and services from the USA, as well as restrictions for American companies, is being considered.

Economy • March 31, 11:33 AM • 26455 views

Russian "Gazprom" will increase gas supplies to Slovakia through the "Turkish Stream"

Slovakia will significantly increase gas imports from "Gazprom" through the "Turkish Stream" after the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The resumption of transit does not yet have clear deadlines.

Economy • March 31, 11:00 AM • 30376 views

Ukraine is getting closer to the EU: the level of accession to decisions has reached almost 100% - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.

Politics • March 30, 07:22 AM • 36220 views

Ukraine has achieved 100% alignment with the EU's foreign policy and defense strategies

Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.

Politics • March 29, 07:25 PM • 41103 views

In the EU, talks about "Nord Stream" have resumed amid negotiations between Russia and the US: what is known and what the European Commission and Germany are saying

The European Commission stated that they are unaware of Ursula von der Leyen discussing the restoration of "Nord Streams" with Friedrich Merz. The EU is committed to abandoning Russian fuel.

Economy • March 28, 03:09 PM • 772962 views

European Commission reacted to Putin's statements about "temporary administration" in Ukraine

European Commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper stated that Putin is a criminal, and the EU will not comment on his propaganda.

War • March 28, 02:21 PM • 32435 views

2 million artillery shells for Ukraine: European Commission provides update

A European Commission spokeswoman said there were no updates on Ukraine's request for 2 million artillery shells.

War • March 28, 01:55 PM • 35969 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587538 views

Ukraine will never cede occupied territories to Russia – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will never cede occupied territories to Russia. He added that they might be able to be returned through diplomatic means.

War • March 27, 11:30 AM • 23642 views

Summit of the "coalition of the willing" has started: Zelenskyy's Office names the topics of negotiations

A meeting of leaders of the "coalition of the willing" countries is taking place in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening the army. Negotiations on peace, ceasefire and guarantee forces are also being discussed.

War • March 27, 10:30 AM • 32646 views

The European Union is likely to maintain sanctions against Russia despite the Kremlin's demands - ISW

The EU will not lift sanctions until Russia stops its aggression in Ukraine and withdraws its troops. The US may demand that the EU lift restrictions on Russian agricultural structures.

War • March 27, 04:04 AM • 32660 views

It is too early to ease sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that easing sanctions against the Russian Federation is premature. He called on partners to prepare new sanctions until Russia stops the war.

War • March 26, 08:42 PM • 13457 views

The EU proposes new conditions for filling gas storage facilities by 2026

EU countries will be able to deviate from the 90% gas storage filling target by 5% if market conditions are unfavorable. The final gas storage rules for 2026 and 2027 are being agreed upon.

Economy • March 24, 04:09 PM • 12751 views

European Commission will soon present Ukraine with a proposal for further trade liberalization - spokesperson

The European Commission is finalizing a proposal for Ukraine regarding customs liberalization. It will be presented in the near future within the framework of the Association Agreement.

Economy • March 24, 03:16 PM • 11862 views